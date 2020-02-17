Alesha Jackman for Barbados tournament

Two months after she snatched gold at the Caribbean Championships in Trinidad and Tobago, Caribbean champion junior boxer, Alesha Jackman, will have her second overseas engagement. This weekend, the lightweight orthodox boxer travels to Barbados to participate in the Ronald Wilson Memorial Tournament.

The talented East Ruimveldt resident is scheduled have her first taste of North American opposition in a battle with Canadian Chole Jenkins.

The tournament is being held on February 21 and 22 and will see participation from Great Britain, Canada, Guyana and the host country.

Jackman’s participation came following negotiation between Guyana Boxing Association President Steve Ninvalle and secretary of the Barbados Association Kathy Harper-Hall. Ninvalle told Kaieteur Sport that his association will spare no expense in order to expose and nurture the talent of Jackman who he is confident is the best female junior in the Caribbean.

Ninvalle reiterated that his association is placing emphasis on its youth and junior division and Jackman’s participation is testimony to that. Jackman, who trains at the Forgotten Youth Foundation in Albouystown, will be accompanied by AIBA Three Star coach Sebert Blake.