Woman, who doused husband with hot oil, released on station bail after turning self in

Feb 16, 2020 News 0

After dousing her husband with hot oil and being on the run for weeks, Sandy Thomas on Thursday turned herself over to authorities at the Central Police Station in New Amsterdam (NA) in the company of her Attorney Mursaline Bacchus.

Sandy Thomas

However, this publication was reliably informed that the woman was never taken into custody but was rather placed on $50,000 station bail based on instructions given the same day by the Officer-in-Charge of Crime in Regions 5 and 6, Mr. Emerson Baird. This was revealed to Kaieteur News by a senior police officer in the Division.
“She never made it to the lockups because the Crime Chief (Baird) sent her on bail and a man nearly lost his life”, the officer said frankly.
When this publication tried contacting Baird via the WhatsApp messaging service, he replied and said, “I am in a meeting”.
Devon Thomas, 38, of Garrison Road, NA, Berbice, who is a lecturer at the New Amsterdam Technical Institute, was admitted with serious burns about his body at the New Amsterdam Hospital after his wife splashed hot oil on him.
The incident reportedly stemmed from a series of arguments after the victim found out that his wife was having an extra-marital affair with his best friend. Faced with the damning details of his wife’s infidelity, Devon Thomas decided that he no longer wanted her and asked her to move out. He also opted to file for divorce but this angered her and she retaliated by physically harming him.
When this publication made contact with the man, he explained that he was recovering slowly but “thank God” for still being alive throughout the harrowing ordeal.

France double hands Pepsi Hikers male title; GCC GBTI Tigers are female champs

Goals on either side of half time by Robert France handed Pepsi Hikers a 2-0 victory over GCC The Sequel in the male final of the Bounty/Antonio’s Grille one-day hockey tournament which was...
Fireworks anticipated as GBA holds Mashramani Extravaganza tonight at Gymnasium

Johnson ends drought with career-best hundred as Jaguars chase win

Milo Schools U-18 F/Ball tourney East Ruimveldt beat Saints in most exciting match of the day

Schools continue battles in Burnham Foundation NSC, AL Sport Windball cricket

RHTYSC, MS and Ansa Mcal (Guy Ltd) renews long outstanding relationship

