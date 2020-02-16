Woman, who doused husband with hot oil, released on station bail after turning self in

After dousing her husband with hot oil and being on the run for weeks, Sandy Thomas on Thursday turned herself over to authorities at the Central Police Station in New Amsterdam (NA) in the company of her Attorney Mursaline Bacchus.

However, this publication was reliably informed that the woman was never taken into custody but was rather placed on $50,000 station bail based on instructions given the same day by the Officer-in-Charge of Crime in Regions 5 and 6, Mr. Emerson Baird. This was revealed to Kaieteur News by a senior police officer in the Division.

“She never made it to the lockups because the Crime Chief (Baird) sent her on bail and a man nearly lost his life”, the officer said frankly.

When this publication tried contacting Baird via the WhatsApp messaging service, he replied and said, “I am in a meeting”.

Devon Thomas, 38, of Garrison Road, NA, Berbice, who is a lecturer at the New Amsterdam Technical Institute, was admitted with serious burns about his body at the New Amsterdam Hospital after his wife splashed hot oil on him.

The incident reportedly stemmed from a series of arguments after the victim found out that his wife was having an extra-marital affair with his best friend. Faced with the damning details of his wife’s infidelity, Devon Thomas decided that he no longer wanted her and asked her to move out. He also opted to file for divorce but this angered her and she retaliated by physically harming him.

When this publication made contact with the man, he explained that he was recovering slowly but “thank God” for still being alive throughout the harrowing ordeal.