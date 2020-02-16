The baccoo speaks

The police are going to make an arrest in an old murder. They are going to detain a man on a report of domestic abuse only to find that the man was wanted for a murder that occurred some years ago.

This will bring closure for the relatives of the victim.

**

Another road accident will occur. A speeding car will crash in the wee hours of the morning after a night of fun and frolic.

The crash will be influenced by alcohol.

**

Mishaps are always occurring. This one will lead to yet another fire. An unattended fire will destroy a home. Quick action by neighbours will save some children who would be sleeping at the time.