Latest update February 16th, 2020 12:59 AM
Feb 16, 2020 Features / Columnists, The Baccoo Speaks 0
The police are going to make an arrest in an old murder. They are going to detain a man on a report of domestic abuse only to find that the man was wanted for a murder that occurred some years ago.
This will bring closure for the relatives of the victim.
**
Another road accident will occur. A speeding car will crash in the wee hours of the morning after a night of fun and frolic.
The crash will be influenced by alcohol.
**
Mishaps are always occurring. This one will lead to yet another fire. An unattended fire will destroy a home. Quick action by neighbours will save some children who would be sleeping at the time.
