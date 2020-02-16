People start ‘bad eye’ Guyana

De whole world talking about Guyana and its oil. Dem talking so much it look like if dem want to ‘bad eye’ de country. De few cents dat de country gon get deh pon everybody mind. Is like if dem want Guyana to remain poor all its days.

And while de world talking, dem politicians fighting to get dem hand pon it. And is not because dem want help de people. Nuff of dem want full dem pocket. And is not like dem didn’t full dem pocket before. Dis time, dem want money to mek up dem bed.

Things got dem so bad dat some of dem talking stupidness. Dem boys hear a big man talk how Irfaat was de Minister of Health and he deliver nuff house lots.

If Irfaat was de Minister of Health, de coronavirus woulda come to Guyana a long time.

Then Soulja Bai got some people who talking bout giving de people money. Dem call it cash transfer. People don’t want to wuk already. Some of dem enjoying de barrel dat does come from farrin. When dem know dem can sit down and get money is wuss yet.

Every day people opening de newspapers and dem seeing advertisement fuh all kind of skills. Masons can’t even get labourers. Dat is why dem politicians mekking joke when dem seh dem gon create 50,000 jobs.

Dem boys want to know who gon tek de jobs. Guyana don’t even have 50,000 donkeys.

And things looking nice. Some place was dark like midnight when de moon ain’t shining bright. Streetlights gone up all over de place. De East Bank highway look like it so bright dat if a man drop a coin, he don’t have to search.

Businesses going up too. Dem boys see a man coming to build a big hotel, like if Guyana don’t have enough. He got to be catering fuh farriners, because more airlines coming. Guyana don’t have enough people to use all dem plane, so it got to be farriners coming by de droves. Dat is why dem boys worried people start to bad eye de country.

Talk half and watch how things can change so fast.