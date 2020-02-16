On a street dismal, dark and deadly

…Who killed Trevor Fung on Valentine’s Day 16 years ago?

By Michael Jordan

Two days ago, I walked along Eping Avenue, Bel Air Park, where an unsolved murder happened and devastated a family. I had walked there before, back in February 2004, looking for answers, finding none.

The location was the same last Friday night, as it was back then…dismal, practically deserted and a potentially deadly place to be after sundown, particularly in those years of the crime wave. It was there that two young robbers killed 18-year-old student Trevor Fung on Valentine’s night.

After all this time, they may be still out there, maybe even reading the yearly tributes to their victim. Maybe someone reading this story knows who they are. I’m counting on that. I’m counting that they have a conscience and that even after all this time has passed, they can find it in themselves to give Trevor’s family some measure of closure.

Trevor Julius Fung was a student of St. Stanislaus College, who had excelled at his CXC Exams. He had a love for animals and had his sights set on a career in veterinary medicine after entering university.

On the night of Saturday, February 14, 2004, Trevor attended a Valentine’s Night party in Arakaka Place, Bel Air Park. At around 8:00 p.m., the teen and a female University of Guyana student left the party briefly to go to a fast food outlet on Vlissengen Road.

After Trevor bought a ‘zinger’, they left the outlet and were heading back to the party when two men on a blue scooter rode directly up to the friends in the vicinity of Eping Avenue and Abary Street. The men immediately made their intentions clear by ordering the friends to hand over their valuables.

Trevor pushed the robbers and began to struggle with one of the attackers, who had shoulder-length dreadlocks and was wearing a white shirt. According to the female friend, she tried to run away after the man drew ‘something’ from his waist. However, the same robber pursued and caught her, then snatched her bag before fleeing.

The friend then returned to the scene of the attack and found Trevor lying on the roadway. He had been stabbed four times and was unable to speak.

The young woman then returned to the party where she alerted the other friends. A stranger with a car took Trevor to the Georgetown Hospital’s Accident and Emergency Unit where he was pronounced dead.

Although police had a description of Trevor Fung’s killer, they never came close to apprehending anyone.

I still remember being in a taxi, hearing my cell phone ring, and Trevor’s mother, Devi Fung, telling me that her eldest son had been murdered. I remember going next day to the area where he had been killed; going also to the fast food outlet that he had visited.

I had thought that maybe the killers had trailed Trevor and his friend from the outlet, and that security cameras there might have recorded the suspects. I got nothing.

In January 2010, Trevor’s relatives posted a $1M reward for information that would lead to the arrest of his killers and also for individuals who had killed his 78-year-old grandmother Rajkumarie Mahadeo in 2009. They got no response.

Perhaps his killers are those who met gruesome ends during the country’s ‘crime wave’.

If they are not, I am hoping that even after 16 years, someone who knows Trevor’s killers can do the right thing for a family for whom Valentine’s Day is just a sad anniversary.

If you have further information on this case or any other, please contact us at our Lot 24 Saffon Street, Charlestown office or by telephone. We can also be reached on telephone numbers 225-8473 or 225-8491. You need not disclose your identity.

You can also contact Michael Jordan at his email address: [email protected]