Judgment Archives… Gun-point robbery on Land Court Judge and her husband…

Three sentenced to 16 years each

On June 23, 2016, Nicholas Narine, Damien Millington, and Warren McKenzie all of Agricola, East Bank Demerara, were each sentenced to 16 years’ imprisonment.

Following a trial before Magistrate Zamilla Ally-Seepaul at the Sparendaam Magistrates’ Courts, the men were found guilty on two counts of armed robbery committed on Land Court Judge Nicola Pierre and her husband Mohamed Chand.

They were also found guilty on two counts of felonious wounding committed on the Land Cour t Judge and her husband. Like with the armed robbery charges, the men were sentenced to four years imprisonment on each count of felonious wounding.

The Magistrate ordered that the four, four year sentences to be served consecutively; bringing their total sentence to 16 years imprisonment each.

The Land Court Judge and her husband were at home with their 11-year-old son located at Montrose, East Coast Demerara on July 9, 2015 when gunmen pounced on them.

Narine, Millington and McKenzie disarmed a female security guard before storming the couple’s home. In fact, the family had just retired to bed when the group of men invaded their home.

During the incident, Pierre and her husband were able to see their attackers, as the men wore no masks, and lights were on in the home. The intruders threatened them and demanded money and other valuables.

Pierre and Chand were gun-butted into unconsciousness after the men, gained entry to their home via a window. The robbers carted off a small safe containing US$7,000, gold and diamond jewellery, high-end cell phones, gem stones, brand name watches and sunglasses among other valuables.

While leaving the home, the gunmen shot at a security guard. Police were called in to investigate and the three men were arrested and charged.

In the end, the Land Court Judge was left with a broken jaw; her husband lost an eye as a result of the severe beatings inflicted on them by the robbers.

Magistrate Ally-Seepaul, in her ruling, had said the crimes were committed with a high level of brutality. She told the court, “I have noted that the injuries suffered by the victims in this matter were of a very serious nature. The medical certificates showed that the injuries were life threatening for both of them. While the men were attacking the victims, they showed little or no consideration for whether the victims would survive or not.”

The Magistrate had underscored that Narine, Millington and McKenzie were all charged as accessory to each of the offences, and she found them equally culpable of the crimes.

Despite the Magistrate’s guilty ruling, Narine, Millington and McKenzie still maintained their innocence. They said that they played no part in the crimes and had pleaded with the Magistrate for leniency in their jail terms.