GNBS commences monitoring electrical equipment and fittings

– importers and dealers to ensure compliance of products

The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) as of February 01, 2020, commenced the monitoring of a number of electrical equipment and fittings based on the requirements of thirty-one mandatory national standards.

These electrical products include Decorative Lighting Products, Lamp Holders, Armoured Cables, Panel Board, Knife Switches, Conduit, Tubing, and Cable Fittings, Surge Protective Devices, Moulded-Case Circuit Breakers, Moulded-Case Switches, and Circuit-Breaker Enclosures, Cord Sets and Power- Supply Cords, Thermoset- Insulated Wires and Cables, Attachment Plugs and Receptacles, Dry-Type General Purpose and Power Transformers.

Importers and dealers of these products are now required to take the necessary step to ensure that they acquire the relevant standards and aggressively take steps to ensure their products meet the respective requirements.

Products monitored by the Bureau will be flagged for examination at the time of importation and Inspectors will be visiting sale outlets across the country to examine products, which are offered for sale to ensure compliance. Importers and dealers will have to take the necessary corrective actions when substandard products are encountered.

Meanwhile, importers and dealers are reminded of the following:

1. To register with the GNBS for the current year by completing and submitting to the Bureau the prescribed application form along with a copy of the business registration form and registration fee.

2. To acquire the relevant National Standards from the GNBS for products imported, in order to ensure the importation of standard-compliant goods.

3. To submit samples of new products to GNBS for approval, prior to the importation to avoid sub-standard products and rejection.

4. To have consignments of commodities examined by Inspectors of the GNBS at the Ports-of-entry or Warehouses, before clearance and sale in the country.

5. To make timely arrangements with the GNBS to facilitate the examination of products at the Ports-of-entry simultaneously with the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA).

6. To ensure that products imported are for the purpose intended and are safe for use. Importers should purchase from sources that issue warranties that could be easily passed on to consumers.

7. To ensure that any brochure, instruction manual, leaflets, etc., which are associated with products, are in English Language and accompany the product at the time of sale.

8. To facilitate periodic inspections by GNBS Inspectors at their premises including warehouses and workshops. Records relating to the operation of the premises should also be available for checks by Inspectors of the Bureau. All records such as copies of invoices, customs documentation, bills of sale, etc. must be properly kept and should be easily retrievable.

9. To ensure, where necessary, that imported products bear a national or international certification mark from a Regulatory Body in the country of origin, or a certificate of quality compliance should be submitted to the GNBS to verify the quality of the product imported. Compliance certificates should be obtained from an independent Certification Body, a National Standards Body or the relevant Regulatory Body.

Importers are urged to check their products received to ensure conformance to the quality specification and to detect any deterioration in quality or other damage during storage and transportation. In addition, importers should address complaints received from customers regarding products purchased.

The GNBS also monitors Domestic Electrical/Electronic Appliances, Weighing and Measuring Devices, Textiles, Garments, Footwear, Safety Helmets, Safety Matches, New and Used Tyres, Gas Stoves, Cigarettes, PVC Pipes, Furniture, Christmas tree and Decorative Lighting Outfits, Cellular Phones and Gold Jewellery.

For further information, visit the Guyana National Bureau of Standards at Exhibition Site, Sophia or its website: www.gnbsgy.org or call 219-0062, 219-0065, 219-0066.

