Tucville man found with gun in crotch, jailed

Magistrate Annette Singh yesterday jailed a mason who was caught by the police in November, last, with a gun in his pants crotch.

Darrell Kennedy, 20, of Perry Street, Tucville, appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where the sentences were handed down.

Kennedy, who was slapped with three charges, was found guilty of illegal possession of a gun and ammunition, while the third charge, is still ongoing.

Kennedy had denied the charge which stated that on November 21, 2019, at Aubrey Barker Road, he had in his possession one .32 pistol and two live rounds of .32 ammunition without being the holder of a firearm licence.

The Magistrate ruled that after going through the entirety of the evidence led by the prosecution she is of the opinion that every aspect of the case was proven and as such she found the accused guilty of the offences.

The accused was sentenced to 2 years imprisonment on each charge. The sentences will run concurrently.

Kennedy is still facing the charge which alleged that, on November 18, 2019, at Perry Street, Tucville, he stole a motorcycle valued at $435,000, property of Quincy Hinds.