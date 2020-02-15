Thief knocks 12-year-old student unconscious, steals bookbag and phone

Latest update February 15th, 2020 12:59 AM
A 12-year-old student of West Demerara Secondary School has been left traumatized after he was beaten and robbed by a lone bandit last Monday around 16:05hrs. At the time of the incident, the child was on his way home from school.
Kaieteur News understands that the lad was riding his bicycle through the Coglan Dam Street, which happens to be a short distance from his home in Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara, when he was approached by a man on a bicycle who demanded that he hand over his belongings. The robber then took a metal object and struck the child on his head.
The boy fell unconscious and was subsequently rushed to the Regional hospital where he later regained coconsciousness.
The child suffered a fractured skull and other injuries to his head. He was hospitalised for two days.
In an interview with this publication, the victim’s mother told Kaieteur News that due to the incident the child is scared to go to school.
The lad was relieved of his bookbag and cellular phone.
Police are investigating.
