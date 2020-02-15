Some people want rob Guyana even more

Global Witness does do investigations all over de world. It does investigate corruption in de extractive sector. It find out that Exxon use aggressive tactics when it was negotiating wid de government because it know that de government was new to de oil sector.

It never seh Trotman corrupt. Is just that he didn’t know better.

Exxon tek advantage just like how some big people does tek advantage pun some children. It was just like a big man see a child wid a candy and tek it way and give a child a stone to suck. Or de man who see a child wid a $5,000 note and he tek de note and give de child a shine $10 coin.

De thing that got dem boys thinking bout this whole thing is when a retired senator from way down South and who name Black, write a letter to de Waterfalls paper. This man support de Exxon deal.

Well, de Waterfalls Boss Man ask him to name one deal similar or worse than de one Guyana get. Couple days pass and this senator ain’t respond yet. Is like he drop off de map. He seh how Guyana asking to drop de profit oil fuh a bigger royalty. He right wid de last one.

Dem boys see other countries that got oil and now suffering. Equatorial Guinea had to run to de IMF fuh a bailout. But before this could happen, de world’s longest serving head of state (except de Queen) must declare he assets.

Corruption rampant in that country and de leaders squander de oil money. And up to 2017 the country was even richer than Spain. De odda day de IMF had to lend dem $280 million. That was de same sum de head of state son spend between 2000 and 2011 pun cars and luxury properties and odda fancy things.

Now dem have an audit and de pressure is on. All dem big ones got to declare dem assets. Some gun get tek away.

Guyana can’t ever get like that, because dem boys watching all dem leaders like how cat does watch milk.

And dem remember Rowley, de leader in Trinidad. That country use to produce oil, too. De man seh it would be a hell of a thing if he country got to go to de IMF fuh a $200 million bailout when Trinidad got billions slipping through its fingers while de leaders sleeping at de wheel.

Now is when Guyana got to tek note.

Talk half and protect de wealth from now.