Republic Bank now processing last year’s transactions to several customers’ accounts

Latest update February 15th, 2020 12:59 AM
After days of being berated on social media for what seemed to be questionable transactions to several accounts of customers, Republic Bank has provided an explanation.
It appeared that thousands of customers used their Visa OneCard to conduct transactions last year during the period when the bank was making changes to its systems. A significant number of those transactions were never processed. That matter is now being corrected.
According to the Trinidad-owned bank in a notice on its website on Thursday, going forward, transactions will be processed as usual.
“Republic Bank advised customers that Visa OneCard transactions conducted online and via other banks’ Point-of-Sale terminals and ATMs during the period November 4 to December 31st, 2019 are now being processed to accounts. We confirm that going forward, these transactions will be processed within the regular timeframe. We sincerely apologise for the delay and any inconvenience this may cause.”
It appears that customers were making withdrawals and deposits and not checking properly.
In November last year, Republic Bank announced that it was upgrading its banking platform to allow for a number of other services. However, the conversion process hit hurdles with delays and long lines in the bank and its branches.
Customers complained about being unable to access accounts and even receive salaries.
The regulator, Bank of Guyana, and others were highly critical about the delays.
This week, as the transactions were being processed, a number of customers who appeared to have made withdrawals last year which were not processed, appeared to have taken out too much. The bank reportedly signed agreements with a number of them to pay back.
Republic Bank has the largest market share in Guyana. Its parent company had made a bid to take over Scotiabank in Guyana, but that effort was nullified by Government.
Feb 15, 2020A Memorandum of Understanding, in the name of cyclist Jude Bentley who passed away recently in an accident on Rupert Craig Highway, was signed yesterday to allow the country’s cyclist to use the...
Feb 15, 2020
Feb 15, 2020
Feb 15, 2020
Feb 15, 2020
Feb 15, 2020
Last week, Banks DIH Ltd announced it will be entering the car and motorcycle retail business, meaning it will import and... more
“This is David Granger and I endorse this message”. This was the promo which came on at the ending of an APNU+AFC political... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders When is a failed policy recognised as a failure and is abandoned for a new approach? That was the... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]oo.com