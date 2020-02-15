Public Utilities Commission opens new office in Essequibo

The Public Utilities Commission (PUC) has announced the opening of a new office on the Essequibo coast. It has already, in addition to its Queenstown office, branches in Freeyard, Port Mourant, Berbice and LEN’s Building, Mackenzie, Linden.

PUC explained that following a number of feasibility studies and outreaches from Charity to Supenaam, Essequibo, it was determined that an office was required to meet consumer needs and to ensure that potential complainants of utility services can have easier access to the PUC.

“The Commission is therefore pleased to announce the opening of its doors to the new office at

Lot7E Henrietta Village, Essequibo Coast at the B’s Mall on the 11th of February, 2020, which was followed by the formal opening on the 12th of February, 2020.”

According to PUC’s Chair, Dela Britton, the location of the office was selected primarily since it sits at the edge of the central town of Anna Regina and located in close proximity to the business centre, banks, market, police station, Town Council, Chamber of Commerce and the Regional Democratic Council.

“Its location serves as the carriageway for both pedestrian and commercial traffic, with adequate

parking space for motor vehicles.”

Persons with complaints or inquires may contact any of our offices between the hours of 8:00

hrs. to 16:30 hrs (Monday – Thursday) and 8:00 hrs. to 15:30 hrs. on Fridays.

PUC is a multi-sector regulator with responsibility for quality of service, tariff setting, the approval of development and expansion programmes of public utilities, facilitating access and interconnection and performing regulatory, investigatory, enforcement and advisory functions.

The PUC commenced its operations in 1990 and regulates the telecommunications – GT&T and

Digicel – the Guyana Power and Light Inc. and the Guyana Water Inc.