MOU signed to facilitate cyclists training at National Park

A Memorandum of Understanding, in the name of cyclist Jude Bentley who passed away recently in an accident on Rupert Craig Highway, was signed yesterday to allow the country’s cyclist to use the inner circuit of the National Park for training in the evenings. The MOU was signed by the National Parks Commission and the Guyana Cycling Federation.

Director of Sport Christopher Jones stated that the MOU is geared to allow the cyclist access to the National Park after peak hours. “It speaks about the NSC and the Cycling Federation providing sufficient signage around the circuit which will alert all on sundry as to the timing when the cyclists will take to the circuit.”

Jones said that it will be a period of about six months for exclusive sensitisation to alert all that this is what is going to happen from Monday to Friday in the National Park.

President of the GCF Linden Dowridge said that the objective of the MOU is to ensure a situation such as the incident involving the late Bentley is not repeated. “Safety is of major concern for us and the culture on the road is different. Most of our cyclists are working and with this agreement they will also have longer recovery periods prior to their training.”

Bentley represented Guyana at the 2006 Sydney Commonwealth Games in Australia. He was also a businessman and owned and operated the Bike Shop on Robb Street.

There were a number of cyclists who were involved in accidents. In 2009, 12 year-old Vivekanand Rudradeo passed away following an accident on the road way due to the reckless use of the road by drivers. He was a former member of the Kaieteur Cycle Club and student of Graham’s Hall Primary School. Rudradeo succumbed to injuries he sustained on August 29, 2009 when he and his father were involved in an accident with a car while training on his cycle.

And in 2013, Raul Leal was involved in an accident and as a result he had to call time on his promising career.

He was 16 at the time of the incident and was admitted to the Emergency Unit of the Georgetown Public Hospital following a collision with a mini bus at Meadow Brook Gardens.

Leal who went to a one month High Performance training stint in Colombia had suffered a broken right hand and left foot as well bruises and a swollen left eye.