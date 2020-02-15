Latest update February 15th, 2020 12:59 AM

Milo football tourney opens today and continues tomorrow

Action in the Milo Schools football tournament, organised by the Petra Organisation for 2020, will commence today with three matches. The venue for the contests is the Ministry of Education ground on Carifesta Avenue. The competition will continue tomorrow at the same venue with another three matches.
The annual tournament is being sponsored by Beepat’s under the Milo brand.
The fixtures for today and tomorrow’s games are as follows:
2/15/2020 Round Robin Round 1 Day 1 Ministry of Education Ground Match #
12:00 hrs President College v/s Queenstown Secondary 1
13:45 hrs Marian Academy v/s St Joseph High 2
15:30 hrs East Ruimveldt Secondary v/s St Stanislaus College 3
2/16/2020 Round Robin Round 1 Day 2 Ministry of Education Ground Match #
12:00 hrs Bishops High v/s Cummings Lodge 4
13:45 hrs Christianburg Secondary v/s Golden Grove 5
15:30 hrs Lodge Secondary School v/s Ann’s Grove 6

