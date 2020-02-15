Man, 54, who raped girl, 6, on the run

Latest update February 15th, 2020 12:59 AM
Police are on the hunt for a 54-year-old man who was accused of raping a 6-year-old girl while viewing pornographic material.
Commander, Superintendent Yonette Stephens disclosed to Kaieteur News that the suspect was arrested and subsequently released on station bail after the mandatory 72-hour holding period had passed.
During this time, the police had sent a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions on the way forward, and the DPP had later recommended that the man be charged
But initial checks at the man’s Mahaicony home went unanswered. According to police sources, the man may have fled the country after being released.
The shocking allegations surfaced on January 15, 2020 when a neighbour who heard the little girl crying out decided to investigate.
It was revealed that the child and her brother were left in the care of the man and his wife after their father died some months ago.
The neighbour was in his yard when he heard the child cry out. Upon peeking into the man’s home after climbing on his roof, he reportedly saw the man raping the child while he watched porn.
The child’s mother who was at work at the time, was informed of the incident and when she questioned her daughter about what happened, she was reportedly told her that the older relative had interfered with her about ten times before he was caught.
The woman immediately made a report to the station.
A medical examination was conducted and it was confirmed that the little girl was sexually molested.
