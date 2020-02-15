Guyoil, Ming’s Product Services and Caribbean Container INC supports RHTYSC

The Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club, MS ten cricket teams Say No/ Say Yes campaign last weekend received three major boosts as the club prepares for a hectic 2020. The teams under the programme targets all youths in Berbice to Say No to Drugs, Suicide, Alcohol, Tobacco, Crime and Yes to Education, Culture, Religion, life and Sports.

The Management of the Guyana Oil Company (Guyoil) handed over a cheque for $100,000 while the Caribbean Containers INC also made a financial contribution. Long time sponsor, Ming’s Product Service also handed over a large quantity of cricket balls to the teams. Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster who collected the donation, stated that the Say No/ Say Yes campaign has been one of the most successful programmes of the club over the last twenty five years

and is administered by the Poonai Pharmacy Under 12 and Under 13, Farfan and Mendes Under 15, Pepsi Under 19 and Intermediate, Bakewell Under 17 and Second Division, Metro Female, Namilco Thunderbolt Flour Under 21 and First Division teams.

Foster expressed gratitude to the three companies for their donations and stated that special emphasis would be placed in 2020 on education, suicide, drug abuse and sports. The club would use a wide range of activities as Television programmes, Television Commercials, Magazine, Award Ceremonies, Youth Inspiration Forum, Job Fair, Exhibition, Cricket Academy and Educational Competition to get the message across to youths. The educational competitions to be hosted would include spelling bees, essays, debating and posters. The cricket teams would also host or sponsor a number of sporting tournaments for youths. These would include cricket, athletics, chess, dominoes, football, basketball and volleyball.