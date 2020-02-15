GMR&SC’s NROC King and Jeffrey battle to highlight tomorrow’s showdown

Deodass looking to retain titles

The Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club’s (GMR&SC) will host the first round of the National Race of Champions (NROC) circuit championship tomorrow at the South Dakota Circuit, Timehri, where fans, who will enter the venue free of cost, will see keen competition amongst Guyana’s best motor racers.

Former Caribbean Motor Racing Championship group four winners, Kristian Jeffrey and Andrew King, will both be on show tomorrow to show who the best is in the most popular category. King and Jeffrey will also face competition from Mohan Rangasammy, Danny Persaud, Rameez Mohamed and Mark Vieira.

However, King, who was been at the top of the game for the past two seasons in his iconic yellow RX-7 machine, will be tipped to continue his purple patch.

This will be Mohamed’s first outing in group four and he is keen to make a big impression. Mohamed, who holds the

Endurance larger circuit record at South Dakota with a time of 1minute 17s, will be in his endurance machine, but getting Mark Maloney’s sub 33second normal track record will definitely not be within his reach.

Group three action is anticipated to be heated and the club has confirmed that a full grid of 12 cars is expected for the showdown. Among those already confirming their participation include defending Champion Motilall Deodass, Rameez Mohamed, Syed Hassan, Anand Ramchand, Roshan Ali and Shairaz Roshandin.

The Starlet Cup is expected to have the usual action with key

rivalries set to be reignited. Deodass also hold the crown in this class but he will get stern competition from the usual suspects including Afraz Allie, Hassan, Ali, Roshandin and Ramchand again.

In an invited comment with this publication, Deodass explained that he is hungry to eat up his rivals on the track. “I wished there was a meet each month because of the excitement it brings for both fans and competitors. I can’t wait to get behind the wheel tomorrow and put on a nice show but I am more determined to do well since I am defending not only one but two titles,” the Motor Trend service center sponsored driver posited.

The two-wheel daredevils have a lot to compete for, in addition to bragging rights, first to fifth place rookies will receive $50,000 each.

Reigning Champion Dowayne Caesar is tipped to come out on top but he will have Raphel Fraser, Paul Yearwood, Raveiro Tucker, Carey Griffith, Romeo Singh, Kevin Persaud, Ravi Singh, Andy Rajkarran and Elton Carter breathing down his neck.

The NROC is sponsored by Mohamed’s Enterprise, KFC, Tropical Shipping and Hand In Hand Insurance Company.