GCB/Dave West Indian Imports U-15 Inter-County cricket starts tomorrow

Latest update February 15th, 2020 12:59 AM
The GCB/Dave West Indian Imports 2020 U-15 Inter-county tournament commences tomorrow with Demerara battling Essequibo at Lusignan and the President XI facing the Berbice team over at Bourda from 9:30 hrs.
Round two has Essequibo competing with the President XI at Everest, while Demerara face off with the Berbicians at Lusignan on Tuesday.
On Thursday, 20th February, the tournament will move to round three where Demerara gets the opportunity to clash with the President XI at GCC, and Essequibo engage Demerara at Lusignan as each team vies for a position in the final where the two teams with the most points battle for the title at Bourda.
The teams are as follows:
Essequibo: Benny Persaud (capt), Shazif Mohamed, Ragindra Ramblin, Bruce Vincent, Ijihad Kadir, Gladwin Henry, Mohandas Ali, Akeem John, Gulcharran Chulai, Tekeshwar Nankoo, Adesh Dass, Ramesh Seeram, Davendra Lall, Kehav Deonarine, Coach: Anthony Adams, Manager Vickram Ramnarine.
Berbice: Rampertab Ramnauth -Cpt, Avishkar Persaud, Zadeem Larose, Sanjay Algoo, Rashaad Gafur, Nyron Hicks, Damion Cecil, Kevin Kisten, Salim Khan, Matthew Pottaya- Vice Cpt, Kumar Deopersaud, lyndon Simon, Aaron Craig, Shiv Harripersaud, Ameer Rahaman-Manager, Leslie Solomon- Coach
Demerara: Romeo Deonarine, Riyad Latif, Josh Alves (Capt), Sachin Balgobin, Joshua Alves, Nityanand Matura (Vice-Capt), Reziekel Renee, Reyad latif, Dhanesh Persaud, Wayvell Allen, Bramanand Rabindranauth , Alex Datterdeen, Nicholas Sheopersaud, Hemraj Harriprashad, Coach Latchman Yadram, Manager Omar Hussain.
President’s XI: Stephon Sankar (Capt), Tulsiram Ramkarran (Vice- Capt), Arun Gainda, Sohail Gangaram, Tularam Chitamani, Yodesh Sumitra, Deonarine Dindyal, Andrew De Santos, Afazul Kadir, Aftrz Ali Budhoo, Jeremiah Singh, Tariq Walters, John Persaud, Manager Yeuraj Khemraj, Coach Ryan Hercules.
