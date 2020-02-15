Latest update February 15th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GCB/Dave West Indian Imports U-15 Inter-County cricket starts tomorrow

Feb 15, 2020 Sports 0

The GCB/Dave West Indian Imports 2020 U-15 Inter-county tournament commences tomorrow with Demerara battling Essequibo at Lusignan and the President XI facing the Berbice team over at Bourda from 9:30 hrs.
Round two has Essequibo competing with the President XI at Everest, while Demerara face off with the Berbicians at Lusignan on Tuesday.
On Thursday, 20th February, the tournament will move to round three where Demerara gets the opportunity to clash with the President XI at GCC, and Essequibo engage Demerara at Lusignan as each team vies for a position in the final where the two teams with the most points battle for the title at Bourda.
The teams are as follows:
Essequibo: Benny Persaud (capt), Shazif Mohamed, Ragindra Ramblin, Bruce Vincent, Ijihad Kadir, Gladwin Henry, Mohandas Ali, Akeem John, Gulcharran Chulai, Tekeshwar Nankoo, Adesh Dass, Ramesh Seeram, Davendra Lall, Kehav Deonarine, Coach: Anthony Adams, Manager Vickram Ramnarine.
Berbice: Rampertab Ramnauth -Cpt, Avishkar Persaud, Zadeem Larose, Sanjay Algoo, Rashaad Gafur, Nyron Hicks, Damion Cecil, Kevin Kisten, Salim Khan, Matthew Pottaya- Vice Cpt, Kumar Deopersaud, lyndon Simon, Aaron Craig, Shiv Harripersaud, Ameer Rahaman-Manager, Leslie Solomon- Coach
Demerara: Romeo Deonarine, Riyad Latif, Josh Alves (Capt), Sachin Balgobin, Joshua Alves, Nityanand Matura (Vice-Capt), Reziekel Renee, Reyad latif, Dhanesh Persaud, Wayvell Allen, Bramanand Rabindranauth , Alex Datterdeen, Nicholas Sheopersaud, Hemraj Harriprashad, Coach Latchman Yadram, Manager Omar Hussain.
President’s XI: Stephon Sankar (Capt), Tulsiram Ramkarran (Vice- Capt), Arun Gainda, Sohail Gangaram, Tularam Chitamani, Yodesh Sumitra, Deonarine Dindyal, Andrew De Santos, Afazul Kadir, Aftrz Ali Budhoo, Jeremiah Singh, Tariq Walters, John Persaud, Manager Yeuraj Khemraj, Coach Ryan Hercules.

More in this category

Sports

MOU signed to facilitate cyclists training at National Park

MOU signed to facilitate cyclists training at National Park

Feb 15, 2020

A Memorandum of Understanding, in the name of cyclist Jude Bentley who passed away recently in an accident on Rupert Craig Highway, was signed yesterday to allow the country’s cyclist to use the...
Read More
Milo football tourney opens today and continues tomorrow

Milo football tourney opens today and continues...

Feb 15, 2020

GMR&SC’s NROC King and Jeffrey battle to highlight tomorrow’s showdown

GMR&SC’s NROC King and Jeffrey battle to...

Feb 15, 2020

Guyoil, Ming’s Product Services and Caribbean Container INC supports RHTYSC

Guyoil, Ming’s Product Services and Caribbean...

Feb 15, 2020

GCB/Dave West Indian Imports U-15 Inter-County cricket starts tomorrow

GCB/Dave West Indian Imports U-15 Inter-County...

Feb 15, 2020

FIFA Referees retire after years of service

FIFA Referees retire after years of service

Feb 15, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • I DO NOT ENDORSE THIS MESSAGE

    “This is David Granger and I endorse this message”. This was the promo which came on at the ending of an APNU+AFC political... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019