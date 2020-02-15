GAWU rejects “measly offer” from GuySuCo as pay increase

– parties to meet again in coming week

By Shikema Dey

It was only one week ago that sugar workers all across Guyana rejoiced at the promise of their long-awaited wage increase by the beleaguered Guyana Sugar Corporation Inc. (GuySuCo) but this joy was short lived after the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers’ Union (GAWU) rejected what it considered a “measly offer.”

This comes after years of protest and strike action costing the already troubled sugar company millions in lost revenue.

The Union in a statement explained that “it could not see completely eye-to-eye with what has been put on the table by the sugar company”.

“Our response took account of the consultative engagements with the sugar workers of Albion, Blairmont and Uitvlugt Estates. Bearing in mind that the discussions are still ongoing, we do believe it is prudent to disclose where the parties have convergent and divergent views.”

GAWU contended that some fundamental issues are still to be considered before any further movement can be made.

According to the Union, GuySuCo should not seek to deviate from the initial proposal put forward by them, ‘where it really belongs’.

“Workers felt too that their situation should not be used to their disadvantage or seemingly exploited. They recognized and are convinced that their consistent struggles, which were manifested in several forms since 2015, have finally borne fruit. They are also convinced that they deserve, like all workers, a fair and just rise-in-pay and that is all they simply desire.”

GAWU did not fail to mention the opportune time that the increase, something they have been insistently fighting for since 2015, came into fruition; calling it a mere “vote-getting exercise”.

“They have been ignored since 2015, but, it seems, they are suddenly important as their and their families’ votes are now considered pivotal.”

GAWU had expressed concerns on the timing of the offer by the sugar company, mere weeks away from the upcoming March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections.

“It did not escape our attention that the offer comes less than a month away from when the workers and their families are expected to exercise their franchise, and when there are active attempts to woo their support after years of assault perpetuated against them.”

The Union and the workers are looking for good sense to prevail and that the workers to be justly rewarded for their dedicated efforts. The parties are expected to meet again in the coming week with GuySuCo slated to offer a counter-proposal with more favourable terms.