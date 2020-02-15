GABBFF 2020 Novices Championships Colin ‘Mr. Clean’ Chesney to debut & Omisi Williams returns for Mr. Linden Classic

Latest update February 15th, 2020 12:59 AM
By Franklin Wilson
Following his creditable 2nd place showing at last Sunday’s 6th Kares Caribbean Crossfit Challenge held at the National Park, Omisi Williams has his sights set on re-entering the body building arena after competing at the Novices in 2017 where he managed a 3rd place in the Under-21 and 2nd in the Middleweight class.
The Lichas Hall in the Bauxite Mining Town of Linden will this evening host the Guyana Amateur Body Building and Fitness Federation (GABBFF) 2020 Novice Championship as well as the Mr. Linden Classic which is aimed at boosting the sport there.
Apart from Williams, Upper Demerara Barbel Club athlete Colin ‘Mr. Clean’ Chesney, more known for his exploits in the powerlifting arena, will be making his debut on the body building stage and will be competing in both the Novice and Mr. Linden Classic.
Speaking with Kaieteur Sport yesterday from his base in Linden, Chesney said that he was not going to say much but would allow his body to do the talking tonight.
“I really do not have much to say but I am ready like freddie. A lot of people will be blown away when they see me on stage, so I encourage all to come out and enjoy a good night of rivalry.”
Williams shared that he would have had a few days after the crossfit competition to get rid of the water in his body and get in shape for the stage tonight.
“I’ve been in this before so I am aware of what I need to do to get ready for action. There hasn’t been enough time after the crossfit competition so it’s just my natural physique I am working on. I like body building a lot so I am ready for the challenge.”
Among the 25-athletes competing tonight are Ryan Panday, Nicholas Albert, Nicholas Blair, Dillon Johnson, Wayne Marshall, Arlington Layne, Darren Harris and Joshua Alexander. Crystal Leander and Ashanti Conway will be among the ladies vying for top honours.
Meanwhile, GABBFF President, Keavon Bess has informed that all systems are in place for what he anticipates would be a stimulating evening of competition for both shows. The sponsors for tonight’s activities are long time federation supporter, Fitness Express and Linden Businessman, Samuel Hardy.
Trophies and medals are at stake for the top performers apart from bragging rights for the Overall winners.
Feb 15, 2020A Memorandum of Understanding, in the name of cyclist Jude Bentley who passed away recently in an accident on Rupert Craig Highway, was signed yesterday to allow the country’s cyclist to use the...
Feb 15, 2020
Feb 15, 2020
Feb 15, 2020
Feb 15, 2020
Feb 15, 2020
Last week, Banks DIH Ltd announced it will be entering the car and motorcycle retail business, meaning it will import and... more
“This is David Granger and I endorse this message”. This was the promo which came on at the ending of an APNU+AFC political... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders When is a failed policy recognised as a failure and is abandoned for a new approach? That was the... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]