GABBFF 2020 Novices Championships Colin ‘Mr. Clean’ Chesney to debut & Omisi Williams returns for Mr. Linden Classic

By Franklin Wilson

Following his creditable 2nd place showing at last Sunday’s 6th Kares Caribbean Crossfit Challenge held at the National Park, Omisi Williams has his sights set on re-entering the body building arena after competing at the Novices in 2017 where he managed a 3rd place in the Under-21 and 2nd in the Middleweight class.

The Lichas Hall in the Bauxite Mining Town of Linden will this evening host the Guyana Amateur Body Building and Fitness Federation (GABBFF) 2020 Novice Championship as well as the Mr. Linden Classic which is aimed at boosting the sport there.

Apart from Williams, Upper Demerara Barbel Club athlete Colin ‘Mr. Clean’ Chesney, more known for his exploits in the powerlifting arena, will be making his debut on the body building stage and will be competing in both the Novice and Mr. Linden Classic.

Speaking with Kaieteur Sport yesterday from his base in Linden, Chesney said that he was not going to say much but would allow his body to do the talking tonight.

“I really do not have much to say but I am ready like freddie. A lot of people will be blown away when they see me on stage, so I encourage all to come out and enjoy a good night of rivalry.”

Williams shared that he would have had a few days after the crossfit competition to get rid of the water in his body and get in shape for the stage tonight.

“I’ve been in this before so I am aware of what I need to do to get ready for action. There hasn’t been enough time after the crossfit competition so it’s just my natural physique I am working on. I like body building a lot so I am ready for the challenge.”

Among the 25-athletes competing tonight are Ryan Panday, Nicholas Albert, Nicholas Blair, Dillon Johnson, Wayne Marshall, Arlington Layne, Darren Harris and Joshua Alexander. Crystal Leander and Ashanti Conway will be among the ladies vying for top honours.

Meanwhile, GABBFF President, Keavon Bess has informed that all systems are in place for what he anticipates would be a stimulating evening of competition for both shows. The sponsors for tonight’s activities are long time federation supporter, Fitness Express and Linden Businessman, Samuel Hardy.

Trophies and medals are at stake for the top performers apart from bragging rights for the Overall winners.