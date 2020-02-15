Free UG, gas plant, 20,000 house lots among promises in APNU+AFC’s 2020 manifesto

Latest update February 15th, 2020 12:59 AM
A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC) yesterday launched its 2020 manifesto under the header ‘Together Let’s Move Forward’.The key promotions of this document are a growing, innovative, and competitive economy, a free public education system straight up to university, a modern, state-of-the-art healthcare system, modern infrastructure, and a roof over every head. These are set to be accomplished in the President’s “Decade of Development – 2020-2029”.
