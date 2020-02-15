Free UG, gas plant, 20,000 house lots among promises in APNU+AFC’s 2020 manifesto

A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC) yesterday launched its 2020 manifesto under the header ‘Together Let’s Move Forward’.

The key promotions of this document are a growing, innovative, and competitive economy, a free public education system straight up to university, a modern, state-of-the-art healthcare system, modern infrastructure, and a roof over every head. These are set to be accomplished in the President’s “Decade of Development – 2020-2029”.Some of the major promises to give effect to those general principles are free education, tax relief, infrastructural upgrades from the oil and gas sector, a natural gas terminal and 20,000 house lots.The largest coalition in Guyana’s history, comprising six parties, is making its bid for re-election come March 2, 2020, to complete what it started in May 2015. It consists of the Alliance for Change (AFC), Guyana Action Party (GAP), Justice For All Party (JFAP), National Front Alliance (NFA), People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), and Working People’s Alliance (WPA).It claims its term was cut short by the No Confidence Motion of December 21, 2018.Launching its manifesto at its Camp Street headquarters yesterday were coalition leader and presidential candidate, David Granger; AFC leader and prime ministerial candidate, Khemraj Ramjattan; and other party frontbenchers, Dawn Hastings-Williams, Joseph Harmon and Raphael Trotman.Notably different were the circumstances of the launch – a closed door event, only for the media corps. Guyana Press Association (GPA) President, Nazima Raghubir, was first to point out during the question and answer segment that this arrangement was very different from the coalition’s launch for the previous general election. The previous manifesto had been unveiled at Stabroek Market.Harmon told the media corps that that launch would not be the only one, and that there will be others open to the wider public.Notably, Coalition members who are also ministers of government, were made to defend the party’s performance in its first term against the backdrop of previous promises it has made which still have not come to fruition, including two hot-button issues: liberalisation of the telecommunications sector and constitutional reform.The President said that, on the matter of Constitutional Reform, the Government has not made as much progress as it had hoped, but that it did make some headway. Making an excuse for the sloth to the reform process, Granger said that the matter has passed through three Attorneys-General.Ramjattan also spoke on this, telling reporters that the coalition is focused on passing the issues in the Constitution through adequate countrywide, community consultations.“The wider wills of the people is necessary, not what some of the legal experts and newspaper writers might want.”He said that though it is a fair criticism that it did not prioritise constitutional reform, the party faced several other challenges, including the restructuring of the sugar estates.On the matter of telecoms liberalisation, subject Minister for Public Telecommunications, Cathy Hughes, explained that the matter of the remaining monopoly on the sector by Guyana Telephone & Telegraph (GT&T) rests primarily on the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) for reinvigorating the company’s contract for another 20 years. That contract is set to meet its end in 2030.Hughes said, however, that she is proud of the work the Government is doing in that regard, and that the last hurdle to be cleared is the negotiation stage with the company to bring the monopoly to an early end.Ramjattan said that the party has a lot more to do for the Guyanese people, from the revenues expected from the oil sector and other extractive industries. He then charged the press to ensure that the length and breadth of Guyana knows what the APNU+AFC coalition has to offer.Granger encouraged all Guyanese, regardless of their background, to come under the coalition’s ‘big benab’. He said, like Ramjattan, the document of promises is not a ‘campaign manifesto’, but a ‘contract… an agreement with the people’.Granger said it is a temptation for other parties to ‘over-promise’ but that the coalition will not do so… that it continues to be “very realistic”.“We are not trying to bamboozle the electorate. We are capable of delivering everything that we’ve promised in this document before you,” Granger told the media corps.“Year after year, you will see how this manifesto unfolds in providing services to the people of this country.”The complete manifesto can be viewed at the following link: https://www.apnuafc.gy/manifesto