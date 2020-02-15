FIFA Referees retire after years of service

Former FIFA Referees Venton Mars and Sherwin Moore have retired from the beautiful game of football having served a combined total in excess of 21 years.

Mars, who served as a FIFA and National Assistant Referee, and Moore, a Referee, both went into retirement over the January – February period.

Both match officials have officiated in matches across the Caribbean Football Union, Concacaf and FIFA regions. Mars began his FIFA career in 2004, while Moore began in 2013.

In an invited comment, Chairman of the Referees Committee and Executive Committee Member of the Guyana Football Federation, Dion Inniss said the institutional memory of the technical personnel should be preserved:

“Sherwin and Venton are the true embodiment of service to the game. Now that they are no longer active officials, we look forward to them using their experience and knowledge gained over the years to mentor future match officials.”