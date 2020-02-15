Latest update February 15th, 2020 12:59 AM

DCB Inter-Association U-17 Cricket Mohabir's all-round work gives GT title

Feb 15, 2020

Set 93 to remain unbeaten and take the DCB Inter-Association U-17 Cricket 50-over title, Georgetown reached 93-2 as they defeated West Demerara by eight wickets yesterday at Bourda to dethrone defending Champions East Coast.

Alvin Mohabir followed-up his 3-16 with an unbeaten 42 to spur GT to U-17 Inter-Association title at Bourda yesterday.

Inter-Association U-17 Champions GT at Bourda yesterday; Coach Shaeed Mohamed is standing left.

Deo Singh got rid of Varun Mangla for a duck at 12-1, but the left-handed Alvin Mohabir and the right-handed Jaden Campbell joined forces; Campbell, on-drove left-arm pacer Renaldo Hussain sweetly for four before pulling Avesh Persaud for another boundary.
He and Mohabir who favoured the cut shot, added 47 before Campbell, who made 29 with two boundaries from 49 balls was removed by Nityanand Mathura, to leave the score on 59-2.
Mohabir, who had 3-16 in the West Demerara innings and made an unbeaten 42 with two fours from 74 balls and along with Marlon Ramnauth who finished on six not out saw the home side reach their target in 25 overs.

Sachin Balgobin carried his bat to top score for West Demerara at Bourda yesterday in a losing cause.

Jaden Campbell pulls for four during his 29 for GT yesterday.

Earlier, West Demerara were given a solid 55-run start by Sachin Balgobin and Avesh Persaud who played in an ultra-cautious manner.
The 50 took 26 overs before Persaud (26) fell to Mohabir at 55-1 before Vishaul Persaud and the resolute and technically correct 13-year-old Balgobin took the score to 71 with extras making a significant contribution to the partnership.
However, with both batsmen looking set, Persaud (3) was LBW and Mathura was stumped off Mohabir for a duck two runs later.
Mathura’s demise triggered a collapse as Balgobin, who batted all 50 overs, ran out of partners as the last eight wickets tumbled for 20 runs.
Balgobin carried his bat for his unbeaten 28 from 131 balls with two fours and although he does not yet have to power to dominate the bowlers at this level, the Demerara U-15 batsman has the temperament and technique needed to make big scores in the future as he gets stronger.
Meanwhile, in the other game at Lusignan, Mavindra Dindayal’s classy unbeaten 44 spearheaded East Bank’s 78-2 chasing the 77 all out made by East Coast. (Sean Devers)

 

