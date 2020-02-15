Latest update February 15th, 2020 12:59 AM

Children rescued from burning home

Feb 15, 2020 News 0

By: Anastacya Peters

A 26-year-old mother of two is thanking several residents in the Sophia Community for their swift action in putting out a fire that was consuming her home while her children were trapped inside.

What was left of the home after the inferno

The incident occurred last Thursday at Lot 22 D Field Sophia at around 18:30hrs.
Kaieteur News understands that at the time of the incident the mother of the children, Kiesha Williams was as work and the children ages three and six were left in the care of their uncle Nicholas Harvey.
However, at the time of the incident Mr. Harvey left the children unattended so that he could go to a nearby shop and purchase something. Minutes after leaving the premises the house went up in flames unknown to Mr. Harvey.
According to sources, although the fire service arrived on a timely basis it was impossible to save anything from the home that was consumed in a matter of minutes.
In an interview, with this publication, a neighbour, Candace Callender stated that she was on her way home from work when she saw the house on fire, knowing that the children would normally be left in the care of the young man, she started to called out for Mr. Harvey but got no response.
“When I saw the fire I start to shout for [Nicolas] but when I realised he was not at home, me and another boy went inside the house and take out the children and carried them over by me to stay until he [Nicholas] arrived.”
When contacted, sources from the fire department told this publication that the cause of the fire is likely due to illegal electricity connection that was attached to the home at the time of the incident.
The family was unable to save anything from the burning building. The matter is being investigated.

 

