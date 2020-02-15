Chainsaw operator crushed by tractor

A chainsaw operator was killed in gruesome fashion after he was crushed by the tractor he was travelling in on Thursday.

The dead man was identified as 43-year-old Keith Simmons of Coomacka Mines, Region 10.

According to information reaching Kaieteur News, the incident occurred on the Malali Backdam Trail, at around 1:00pm.

Police reports indicate that the tractor was being driven by a 34-year-old logger of Malali at the time of the tragic incident.

Kaieteur News understands that the unregistered tractor was heading west along the Malali Backdam Trail, descending a hill, while Simmons stood on its front bar.

It was said that the driver lost control of the tractor and Simmons fell in front of the vehicle where the left front wheel reportedly ran over his chest.

Simmons was picked up in an unconscious state and taken to the Linden Hospital Complex sporting severe chest injuries. He later died while receiving medical attention.

The driver of the tractor was subjected to a breathalyzer test, however no trace of alcohol was found in his system. He was taken into custody and is assisting with investigations.