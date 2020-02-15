Businessman claims oil company has him on watchlist after Facebook live

Businessman Brian Macintosh, popularly known as Bryan Max, believes that a recent Facebook live video is the cause that he is being followed.

Macintosh, who says he has been an advocate for the people for over two decades, told Kaieteur News that he recently took on an oil company for its deal with Guyana. He said that he demanded that a better contract be signed and wondered what it would take to have a better deal.

However, according to Macintosh, who is a race car driver as well, it appeared that his Facebook posts have not gone down well with the oil company and other persons.

“I received a call from a friend who asked if I had threatened the oil company. I was sent a BOLO (Be On The LookOut) notice which had been issued to security personnel of the oil company.”

According to Macintosh, he even felt certain of being followed and had to hire two security personnel and install more cameras at his home.

He has not yet contacted the US Embassy on the matter.

“I have sent an Instagram message to the US president Donald Trump who actually knows I exist. During his campaign, he acknowledged my support for him…from someone as far away as in South America.”

According to the activist, it is simple what he wants.

“I am saying that Guyana must have a fair deal. Presently we are getting two percent, but in actuality it will be less. We are supposed to get 12.5 percent after deduction, but we are not getting that. I am worried for myself and family.”

“When the oil contract and its signing bonus first came up, I spoke about it. It took a little while to read between the lines, and I finally reached the conclusions that the oil company has blatantly and viciously robbed Guyana.”

He said he started to write more on the oil deal and just over a week ago, tackled the issue in greater detail in a Facebook live video.

“We started talking about what it would take for the company to understand that Guyanese are serious; that not everybody is in agreement with the oil contract, like the government and a few supporters. We talked about what we need to do. Do we need to go out in front and protest in front of your building?”

Mackintosh said he also pointed out that Guyana is unaware if natural gas is being taken from the offshore wells.

He said afterwards he received a call that the Facebook live came to the attention of the oil company which sent out the BOLO to its security people.

“It had my photograph and said I made reported threats to the company. It also talked about the vehicles I am driving.”

Mackintosh claims that the BOLO notice was sent to a number of security personnel from overseas working with the oil company- mainly ex-Marines and military persons.

In concluding, the businessman insisted that he is not politically aligned, but has a preference to give a smaller party a chance in the general elections slated for March 2nd.