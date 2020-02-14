Latest update February 14th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Victims fail to ID brothers held for Giftland Mall robbery

Feb 14, 2020 News 0

– but cops say IT expertise
may help them close case

In what may be a first here, police may have to use their information technology skills to try to link two brothers to last Monday night’s robbery at the GTT booth located inside the Giftland Mall.

CCTV footage of the suspects

That’s because the investigation suffered a slight setback on Wednesday when two of the victims failed to identify the two siblings, aged 21 and 18, as the individuals who had committed the robbery.
But investigators say they have CCTV footage of the incident, as well as footage of suspects prior to the crime.
“We know where they went. We know that they live in a certain area and committed a crime and returned to the area,” a source said.
“We tracked the vehicle used; we know where it left from.”

Both youths reside in the D’Urban Street, Wortmanville area. One was arrested on Tuesday while the other was detained the following day.
Police had also arrested their mother, but released her yesterday.
Ranks had reportedly found two .22 rounds in the family’s house.
They are still to locate a third man who fled the scene on Tuesday following a shootout with police. He is said to be a suspect in a grenade-throwing incident at a city establishment.
An official said that police CCTV security cameras enabled investigators to track the suspects to D’Urban and Haley Streets, after they fled the scene of the robbery on a motorcycle.
When the ranks arrived on Tuesday at that location, the 21-year-old brother and another man were standing together.
On seeing them, the alleged accomplice, who had a firearm, fled the scene.
Then chaos erupted when the team of police gave chase, unleashing a hail of gunfire behind the fleeing man. He managed to escape.
Meanwhile, CCTV footage of the robbery had shown two men calmly walking into the Mall with their faces visible.
Seconds later, persons went scattering as one of the two suspects pulled out a gun and demanded that the cashier hand over the day’s sales. Within seconds, the men grabbed the cash and ran out of the mall.
No security personnel were around at the time.
In a statement, owner of the Giftland Mall, Roy Beepat alleged that the constant denial of his applications for gun licences played a big part in the security officers at the Mall not intervening to apprehend the suspects.
Beepat stated that this was the first robbery of this type since the Mall was opened four years ago.

 

More in this category

Sports

Hodge fifty props up Volcanoes but Bishoo strikes late

Hodge fifty props up Volcanoes but Bishoo strikes late

Feb 14, 2020

St George’s, Grenada, CMC – Discarded Test leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo struck a key blow late in the day when he removed half-century maker Kavem Hodge, to give Guyana Jaguars the edge on the...
Read More
BCB/Friends of New Amsterdam Cricket Tourney

BCB/Friends of New Amsterdam Cricket Tourney

Feb 14, 2020

Trophy Stall on board Republic Cup T20

Trophy Stall on board Republic Cup T20

Feb 14, 2020

RFA Champions League Guyana Rush Saints commence title defense on a high; Ann Captain’s hat-trick seals Gladiators win

RFA Champions League Guyana Rush Saints commence...

Feb 14, 2020

Ramnarine, Khan spur GSSC into final; Sans Souci overcome NSC

Ramnarine, Khan spur GSSC into final; Sans Souci...

Feb 14, 2020

Our aim is to make Kares Caribbean Fitness Challenge the Caribbean’s Premier competition – Jamie Mc Donald

Our aim is to make Kares Caribbean Fitness...

Feb 14, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • Love is Free

    E-mails are the in-thing these days. The only mails I get in my letter box, which is nailed onto my gate, are bills –... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019