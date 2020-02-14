Victims fail to ID brothers held for Giftland Mall robbery

– but cops say IT expertise

may help them close case

In what may be a first here, police may have to use their information technology skills to try to link two brothers to last Monday night’s robbery at the GTT booth located inside the Giftland Mall.

That’s because the investigation suffered a slight setback on Wednesday when two of the victims failed to identify the two siblings, aged 21 and 18, as the individuals who had committed the robbery.

But investigators say they have CCTV footage of the incident, as well as footage of suspects prior to the crime.

“We know where they went. We know that they live in a certain area and committed a crime and returned to the area,” a source said.

“We tracked the vehicle used; we know where it left from.”

Both youths reside in the D’Urban Street, Wortmanville area. One was arrested on Tuesday while the other was detained the following day.

Police had also arrested their mother, but released her yesterday.

Ranks had reportedly found two .22 rounds in the family’s house.

They are still to locate a third man who fled the scene on Tuesday following a shootout with police. He is said to be a suspect in a grenade-throwing incident at a city establishment.

An official said that police CCTV security cameras enabled investigators to track the suspects to D’Urban and Haley Streets, after they fled the scene of the robbery on a motorcycle.

When the ranks arrived on Tuesday at that location, the 21-year-old brother and another man were standing together.

On seeing them, the alleged accomplice, who had a firearm, fled the scene.

Then chaos erupted when the team of police gave chase, unleashing a hail of gunfire behind the fleeing man. He managed to escape.

Meanwhile, CCTV footage of the robbery had shown two men calmly walking into the Mall with their faces visible.

Seconds later, persons went scattering as one of the two suspects pulled out a gun and demanded that the cashier hand over the day’s sales. Within seconds, the men grabbed the cash and ran out of the mall.

No security personnel were around at the time.

In a statement, owner of the Giftland Mall, Roy Beepat alleged that the constant denial of his applications for gun licences played a big part in the security officers at the Mall not intervening to apprehend the suspects.

Beepat stated that this was the first robbery of this type since the Mall was opened four years ago.