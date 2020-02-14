Two Region 6 GWI employees allegedly assaulted by customers

Latest update February 14th, 2020 12:59 AM
Two customer service employees attached to Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) in Region 6 (East Berbice/Corentyne) were on separate occasions assaulted by customers while conducting meter-reading exercises.
A GWI release stated that on Monday, 10th February, 2020, a customer services field staff attached to GWI’s Chesney office was subjected to what appeared to be a politically-motivated physical assault.
The staff at the time was clad in a green jacket, which she frequently wears, and which was provided to her as an athlete who represented the region at sporting events.
Upon arrival at the customer’s premises in the village of Toopoo, Albion, Corentyne she called out and was greeted by a male figure, who secured his dog and gave the field staff access to the premises. However, while conducting her duties, a second male appeared, hurling profanities and stating that he doesn’t want any APNU/AFC people in his yard.
The male then cradled the GWI staff by the breasts and pushed her out of the yard. Following this, the employee was instructed to make a police report and visited the Albion Police Station. The matter was transferred to the Whim Police Station, since that station facilitates sexual offences matters.
“The official report was filed with the Sexual Offences Department at the station and GWI awaits further action on the part of the police.” GWI stated.
It is alleged that in a separate incident, a customer services field staff was on Wednesday, 12th February, 2020 physically assaulted by a customer while conducting meter reading in the village of Maida in the Corentyne.
“The customer prevented the GWI field staff from opening the meter box by placing her feet thereon. Following this, she pushed the staff and his cellular phone was thrown to the ground. A report has been filed at the Whim Police Station.”
Feb 14, 2020St George’s, Grenada, CMC – Discarded Test leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo struck a key blow late in the day when he removed half-century maker Kavem Hodge, to give Guyana Jaguars the edge on the...
Feb 14, 2020
Feb 14, 2020
Feb 14, 2020
Feb 14, 2020
Feb 14, 2020
Sigmund Freud explained that in the functionalism of humans, action and motive are intricately connected. You can judge... more
E-mails are the in-thing these days. The only mails I get in my letter box, which is nailed onto my gate, are bills –... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders When is a failed policy recognised as a failure and is abandoned for a new approach? That was the... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]