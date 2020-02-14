Two Region 6 GWI employees allegedly assaulted by customers

Two customer service employees attached to Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) in Region 6 (East Berbice/Corentyne) were on separate occasions assaulted by customers while conducting meter-reading exercises.

A GWI release stated that on Monday, 10th February, 2020, a customer services field staff attached to GWI’s Chesney office was subjected to what appeared to be a politically-motivated physical assault.

The staff at the time was clad in a green jacket, which she frequently wears, and which was provided to her as an athlete who represented the region at sporting events.

Upon arrival at the customer’s premises in the village of Toopoo, Albion, Corentyne she called out and was greeted by a male figure, who secured his dog and gave the field staff access to the premises. However, while conducting her duties, a second male appeared, hurling profanities and stating that he doesn’t want any APNU/AFC people in his yard.

The male then cradled the GWI staff by the breasts and pushed her out of the yard. Following this, the employee was instructed to make a police report and visited the Albion Police Station. The matter was transferred to the Whim Police Station, since that station facilitates sexual offences matters.

“The official report was filed with the Sexual Offences Department at the station and GWI awaits further action on the part of the police.” GWI stated.

It is alleged that in a separate incident, a customer services field staff was on Wednesday, 12th February, 2020 physically assaulted by a customer while conducting meter reading in the village of Maida in the Corentyne.

“The customer prevented the GWI field staff from opening the meter box by placing her feet thereon. Following this, she pushed the staff and his cellular phone was thrown to the ground. A report has been filed at the Whim Police Station.”