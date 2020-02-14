Two held trying to break into tomb of woman slain on Xmas Day

– claim they were ‘sent’ to retrieve photo placed in coffin

While others slept in the wee hours yesterday, two tomb raiders were trying to break into the coffin of 29-year-old Latoya Haywood who was stabbed to death on Christmas Day.

But they were nabbed by police ranks who rushed to the Le Repentir Cemetery.

The culprits are 40-year-old woman from Long Creek, Soesdyke/Linden Highway, and an 18-year-old boy from Sophia.

The duo gave officers a bizarre story that has left the police wondering what the true motive was.

At around 1:30 hrs, police received a 911 call, that individuals were attempting to break into a tomb in Le Repentir Cemetery.

On arriving, police saw four individuals near Latoya Haywood’s tomb.

Two of the individuals fled, but police managed to nab the other two. The culprits had already damaged part of the structure.

According to sources, the suspects said that they were ‘sent’ to remove a photograph that had been placed in the dead woman’s coffin.

“They did not say who sent them,” a source said.

A relative of Haywood’s confirmed to police that the tomb was hers.

Haywood, of 57 Leopold and Cross Streets, Georgetown, was stabbed to the region of her heart on Christmas Day during an altercation with another woman at a party.

The mother of two succumbed on January 23.

She was buried on February 9.

Sheleza Ellis, 23, was arrested and subsequently charged for the murder.