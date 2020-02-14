Trophy Stall on board Republic Cup T20

The annual Republic Cup which is first major tournament on the T20 calendar of events for the Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc. is set for this Sunday at the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) with four top Masters’ teams battling for supremacy.

New comers, East Coast Demerara Masters will have their work cut out as they look to get their hands on the Trophy Stall sponsored first prize ahead of seasoned contenders Mike’s Wellman Masters, Fishermen Masters and defending champions, Regal Masters.

Starting time is 10:00hrs on the small outfield with semifinal action followed by the final at 14:00hrs. Defending champions Regal Masters will be hard pressed to retain the title since their recent dip in form have seen Wellman’s Masters rising to the top in domestic competitions while Fishermen Masters will look to create another upset in a major tournament.

In addition to the championship trophy there are also trophies for the runner-up, Player of the Match in the final, Best Batsman of the tournament and Best Bowler, all compliments of Trophy Stall.

There will be live entertainment from the Caribbean Hot Shots Band and live commentary by Inderjeet Persaud and John Ramsingh. The organisers said teams taking part in the upcoming Orlando Cup will be using the Republic Cup as preparation.