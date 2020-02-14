Soulja Bai encouraging secrecy

Latest update February 14th, 2020 12:59 AM
It is better to hurt somebody by telling dem de truth than to mek dem happy by lying to dem. But de people in dis country rather people lie to dem. Dat is wha happen when Exxon start to tell people how much money dem gon get because dem find oil.
And to dis day de whole country woulda walk around smiling and partying. Nuff people woulda start spending before dem even get a cent.
Is only when Soulja Bai release de oil contract, people understand de truth.
De odda day de government release a Cabinet document on de oil situation. Yesterday Jagdeo announce dat Exxon draft de agreement and give de government to sign. He seh dat dat alone is criminal. Dem boys want to know since when he realize dat dem have criminality in de oil sector.
When people talk to him about revisiting de oil contract, he use more words than in de Bible to seh he wouldn’t revisit de contract. People seh de contract is criminal in de first place but Jagdeo refuse to even consider dat situation.
Soulja Bai got to understand, though, dat these days people in de thick of things because they know what is good fuh dem. Dem tekking Burnham advice about controlling dem own destiny. Dem need to know what is going on.
Dat is why dem see red when dem see certain confidentiality clause in de Local Content Policy document. De paper talk bout keeping certain aspects secret. Dem boys want to know why in dis day and age people hiding wha dem doing.
Of course things like certain aspects of de plans by de oil company must remain company business, but dem have to tell de Minister who agree to keep he mouth shut. Dem boys don’t like dis confidentiality thing. It is encouraging secrecy.
Soulja Bai know dat since he mek de oil contract public, people help open he eyes to wha happening. He is de one who talk bout transparency. Dem boys don’t want he to encourage secrecy right now.
Talk half and tell Soulja Bai not to encourage secrecy.
