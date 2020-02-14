RFA Champions League Guyana Rush Saints commence title defense on a high; Ann Captain’s hat-trick seals Gladiators win

The 2020 season of the Rupununi Football Association (RFA) kicked off in style on Sunday evening last at the Culvertcity Sports Ground with two matches following the official opening, which was attended by GFF President Mr. Wayne Forde, Mayor of Lethem His Worship John Macedo along with association President Mr. Ryan Farias and executive.

The feature match of the night saw defending male champions, Guyana Rush Saints defeating Tabatinga 3-1 while the opening encounter, a female affair, ended in pulsating style with Gladiators edging Tabagtinga, 3-2.

It was not easy going for the defending champs; Guyana Rush Saints as Tabatinga were able to keep them at bay up until the 35th minute when the deadlock was broken. Brandon Parks it was who was able to hand the defending champs the lead.

However, on the stroke of halftime, Tabatinga was able to level the score when Wayne Da Silva found the back of the nets much to the delight of his teammates and supporters. As it turned out, it was the only goal that Tabatinga was going to score on the night. Guyana Rush Saints tucked in two more goals to walk away with full points and commence their championship defence on a high.

Quason Gilette sent them ahead again with his goal in the 65th minute with the sealer fired in off the boot of Franklin Parks in the 69th minute. The female clash was an exciting shindig between Gladiators and Tabatinga, the former holding their nerves to win 3-2. Ann Captain it was who carried Gladiators offensive pursuits as she netted all three goals.

A nippy player, Captain scored in the 5th and 21st minute to also record the first goals of the 2020 season. But one minute after her second goal, Tabatinga responded in like manner when Loma Lia de Souza Barreto narrowed the deficit in the 22nd minute.

When the half time whistle was sounded, Gladiators held a slight one-goal advantage and the fans, including GFF President Wayne Forde and Lethem Mayor, His Worship John Macedo, were bracing for an equally exciting second half.

And so it turned out as both teams continued to take the fight to each other. The spoils were shared equally with a goal at each end; however, Gladiators one goal cushion from the opening 45 minutes helped them take full points.

Captain tucked in her third of the match in the 52nd minute while Gabriela Almeida scored the second for Tabatinga but it was not enough to deny the winners. Matches will continue this weekend.