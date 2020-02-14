Ramnarine, Khan spur GSSC into final; Sans Souci overcome NSC

Off-spinner Vickram Ramnarine grabbed five wickets while Imran Khan struck a fine half century to hand Good Success Sports Club (GSSC) a four-wicket victory over Maria’s Pleasure, while Sans Souci defeated Noitgedacht Sports Club (NSC) by three wickets when the semi finals of the Wakenaam Cricket Committee/Bel Air Rubis/Trophy Stall T20 competition were contested on Sunday last at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground.

Ramnarine bagged five wickets for 30 runs from four overs, his second consecutive five-wicket haul, as Maria’s Pleasure were bowled out for 113 in 17 overs, batting first. Opener Bernard Lewis struck five fours and three sixes in a top score of 46 and added 81 for the fifth-wicket with Kennard Lewis to steady the innings, after Maria’s Pleasure lost some early wickets.

Kennard Lewis was eventually caught off Ramnarine for 31 which included one four and four sixes; no other batsman managed double figures. Imran Khan supported Ramnarine with 2-23.

Good Success lost opener Mahase Ramnarine (05), caught off Bernard Lewis early in the chase before Tulsieram Ramadeen and Wazir Khan took the score to 28.

However, Good Success suffered a scare when Ramadeen (11) was caught off Kennard Lewis and Khan (14) was bowled by Samuel Narine, after he added 21 with Imran Khan, leaving the score at 49-3.

But Imran Khan and Ramnarine stabilised the chase nicely as they put on 51 for the fourth wicket. Imran Khan played aggressively, slamming five fours and three sixes before he was caught off Narine for a top score of 53.

Good Success then lost Charles Benjamin (00) and Nazeer Mohamed (09), before Ramnarine (09*) and David Chalitar (01*) saw them home in 17.1 overs, ending on 114-6. Narine claimed 4-18. Noitgedacht SC batted first and made 119-8.

B. Browne made 38 with six fours while Matthew Cheong scored 26, including three sixes and Neil Ramalho 15. Kamal Khan claimed 3-21 while Jaggernauth Manbodh had 2-9 and Devon Rambaran 2-16. Sans Souci responded with 120-7 in 15.4 overs.

Opener Manbodh stroked six fours and one six in a top score of 37 while fellow opener Heera Sukram made 24 with one four and two sixes and Cleon Venture 16. Cheong had 2-22 and Ramalho 2-35.