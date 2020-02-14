PI into murder of money changer and daughter… Detective, police sergeants testify

The five accused in the murders of Better Hope money changer, Aaron Latchman and his 18-year-old daughter Arianna Latchman, yesterday made another court appearance in the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Courts.



They appeared before Magistrate Alicia George for the continuation of the Preliminary Inquiry (PI) into the matters.

Charged are Mark Rufino, called ‘Mark’, 25, a labourer of Parika Facade, East Bank Essequibo; Paul Chan, called ‘Long Hair’ or ‘Anthony’, 37, a conductor of 10 Dennis Street Sophia, East Coast Demerara; Troy Abrams, called ‘Troy ‘ or ‘Rasta Man’, 44, a vendor of 34 Middle Street, Agricola, East Bank Demerara; Lloyd Sadloo, 37, self employed of 220 Mocha Arcadia, East Bank Demerara; and Sean Thomas, called ‘Yankee’, 41 yrs, an electrician of 59 William Street, Kitty.

The indictable charge alleges that on July 4, 2019 at Robert Street, Better Hope, East Coast Demerara, they murdered Aaron Latchman and Arianna Latchman, during the course or furtherance of a robbery.When the matter was called, the police prosecutor informed the court that she will be calling two witnesses to testify as it relates to Troy Abrams called ‘Troy ‘ or ‘Rasta Man’, 44, a vendor of 34 Middle Street, Agricola, East Bank Demerara.

The testimonies were based on the interview with Abrams on July 19, 2019, at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters. That interview led to the arrest of the other four defendants.

First to testify was Detective Police Sergeant Krishna Seetaram, who told the court that he is stationed at Sparendaam Police Station. After Sergeant Seetaram’s testimony, under cross-examination, the Detective was asked a series of questions.The prosecutor then called on Detective Police Sergeant Krishandat Singh, who told the court that he is stationed at East La Penitence Police Station and attached to the Criminal Investigation Department at that station. He was also cross-examined.

While some of the defendants have since secured representation from the Guyana Legal Aid Clinic, the others are still unrepresented. Magistrate George noted that she wishes to complete the matter by the end of March.

As such, she informed the prosecutor and one of the attorneys that were present that she will continue with the matter on March 4, 5, and 6. The attorney then asked for March 10, and his request was granted by the Magistrate.

On those dates, the prosecutor is expected to call the other witnesses to testify into the murders.

According to reports, Aaron Latchman arrived home around 15:15hrs on the day in question and was attempting to park his car in his yard when two gunmen struck.

One of the gunmen reportedly entered the house and shot Latchman’s daughter. The other, meanwhile, then attacked Latchman, and the two men got into a scuffle, which resulted in a bag ending up in a neighbour’s yard.

The gunman who had shot Latchman’s daughter then exited the house and came to his accomplice’s aid, shooting Latchman as well. After Latchman fell to the ground, the attackers snatched up a bag of cash and fled.

The killers escaped in a car. The money changer and his daughter were taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where they were both pronounced dead on arrival.