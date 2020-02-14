Our aim is to make Kares Caribbean Fitness Challenge the Caribbean’s Premier competition – Jamie Mc Donald

By Zaheer Mohamed

The Kares Caribbean Fitness Challenge has been on the rise since the inaugural competition was held six years ago. This year’s competition which was held on Sunday last at the National Park has shown a significant increase in prize monies and the attendance.

For the fifth consecutive year, Guyanese Dillon Mahadeo has won the male open title while fellow Guyanese Delice Adonis won her second in the female title. Shane-Hamel Smith of We Heart Cross Fit of Trinidad and Tobago and Kim Pinas of Rock Cross Fit of Suriname won the male and female categories respectively in the Over-30 segment.

Following the contest, Jamie Mc Donald of Guyana Fitness Games, the organisers of the event, told the media that their main aim is to make Kares Caribbean Fitness Challenge the Caribbean’s Premier crossfit competition.

“We are looking to do bigger things in the future; we have had a significant increase in prize money this year. Last year was $250,000 for the first place winner, this year was $500,000, so we are looking to put that to $750,000 next year while the second, third and fourth place finishers will also have similar increases. The following year we are hoping to get that to $1,000,000, then after that we are hoping to grow it where it becomes the premier cross fit competition in the Caribbean.”

Mc Donald the CEO of Fitness Express was pleased with the competitive atmosphere of the event. “This year the competition was keenly contested. The last four years, the national champion Dillon Mahadeo was winning easily, but this year’s contest was very competitive. He got a very close run in a few of the workouts from his rivals especially, Omisi Williams who has shown lots of promise,” he added.

Mc Donald said he was happy with the turn out. “This year was the best in terms of the turn out and the judging as well. So I am happy with that.”

In terms of building Guyanese talent to compete overseas, Mc Donald stated that there were a lot of technical skills shown by local athletes. “There were a lot of skills base movements, especially in the final event where the athletes had to perform at high intensity while their heart rate was up, and the local guys did well. I am really happy with how that last event came out, ending with the hand stand walk, it really showed the level of skills of our athletes have been able to develop over the last six years.”

The event was sponsored by Kares Crossfit, Lotus Hardware Store, Lucozade and Icool Water, Berkinstock Guyana, MVP Sports, Pollo Tropical, St. Joseph Mercy Hospital, Fitness Express, Genesis Fitness Gym and Windjammer International Hotel.