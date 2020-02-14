Guyanese Alpha Harrison wins NYRR Fastest Kid in the World Boys 55m Dash 113th NYRR Millrose Games

Latest update February 14th, 2020 12:59 AM
Eight year-old Guyanese sprinter Alpha Harrison has continued where he left off last year in terms of dominating his peers on the track in the USA.
Hailing from Mocha, East Bank Demerara and a former student of St. Agnes Primary School before he migrated to the USA, Harrison on Saturday last sprinted to victory in the Fastest Kid in the World Boys 55m Dash at the Armory Track and Field Center, New York 200m Banked Track.
He clocked 8.18 winning the 8 and Under event comfortably ahead of Elijah Lewis of the US Virgin Islands who was timed at 8.51 and Jadon Ashmeade of Jamaica, 8.53.
Full results:
PL Name Team Time
1. Alpha Harrison Guyana 8.18
2. Elijah Lewis Virgin Islands 8.51
3. Jadon Ashmeade Jamaica 8.53
4. Jaxon Saultar USA 8.62
5. Brandon Harris-Brown Jamaica 8.66
6. Dexter Durrant Jr. St. Vincent 8.66
7. Bashir Fidai Jamaica 8.67
8. Glen Carty Ireland 8.72
9. Jevary Smith USA 8.89
10. Oscar Kench France 9.95
