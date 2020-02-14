Concacaf U20 Men’s Qualifiers Guyana squad reduced to 15 players after being denied entry into Nicaragua

Five of the twenty players selected by the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) for the Concacaf U20 Men’s Qualifiers were denied entry into Nicaragua by the immigration authorities. Upon arrival, the immigration authorities informed the Staff that a quarantine period of 10-days was required for the Yellow fever vaccine.

The players in question did not satisfy that condition. Strangely however, 10 players with the exact vaccination date were permitted entry into the country. Under 20 Team Manager, Daniel Thomas also complained about the hostile reception the team received from the Nicaraguan immigration authorities, who subjected the players and staff to several layers of security checks that lasted for hours.

This development has resulted in the reduction of the team to 15 players, one Goalkeeper, two Midfielders and two Defenders being refused entry into the country and thus exiting the tournament.

The GFF will be making a formal complaint to Concacaf once all the details are presented by the Management Team. The GFF has since informed the parents/caregivers of the players in question about the situation and has been in contact with the players throughout the ordeal in order to ensure their safe return to Guyana.

The Concacaf U20 Men’s Qualifiers will be held in Nicaragua from tomorrow to February 23. Guyana will open its quest for glory against Montserrat from 17:30hrs. On Monday, the young Golden Jaguars will oppose St. Vincent & the Grenadines while on Friday, the Guyanese play United States Virgin Islands.

Their final match would be on Sunday February 23rd against host nation, Nicaragua.