BCB/Friends of New Amsterdam Cricket Tourney

YWCC ‘A’ advance to final; YWCC ‘B’ and Flying Star to clash in other semifinal

Young Warriors Cricket Club ‘A’ team defeated Guymine by nine wickets to advance to the finals of the Berbice Cricket Board/Friends of New Amsterdam 100 Ball tournament and will await the result of their ‘B’ team clash against Flying Star CC of East Bank Berbice to determine who they will face.

Guymine batting first was bowled out for 65 off their allotted 100 balls. C. Grimmond top scored with 32, no other batter reached double figures. Bowling for Young Warriors ‘A’, J. Henry took 4 for 8 from 3.4 overs, Ricardo Ramdehol 2 for 19 (3 overs) while Sudesh Dhanai, Kassim Khan and Amir Khan took a wicket each.

The home team in reply, raced to 66 for 1 off only 7.2 overs. Former national U-19 player Alex Algoo was unbeaten on 34. Mortimer Fraser was the only batsmen to be dismissed for 05 by C. Hope while national youth player Ricardo Ramdehol was 17 not out when victory was achieved. Hope ended with 1 for 18 from 2 overs.

The tournament is sponsored by a group of cricket lovers based in New York, USA for teams in the New Amsterdam/Canje area.