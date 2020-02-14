Latest update February 14th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

BCB/Friends of New Amsterdam Cricket Tourney

Feb 14, 2020 Sports 0

YWCC ‘A’ advance to final; YWCC ‘B’ and Flying Star to clash in other semifinal

Young Warriors Cricket Club ‘A’ team defeated Guymine by nine wickets to advance to the finals of the Berbice Cricket Board/Friends of New Amsterdam 100 Ball tournament and will await the result of their ‘B’ team clash against Flying Star CC of East Bank Berbice to determine who they will face.
Guymine batting first was bowled out for 65 off their allotted 100 balls. C. Grimmond top scored with 32, no other batter reached double figures. Bowling for Young Warriors ‘A’, J. Henry took 4 for 8 from 3.4 overs, Ricardo Ramdehol 2 for 19 (3 overs) while Sudesh Dhanai, Kassim Khan and Amir Khan took a wicket each.
The home team in reply, raced to 66 for 1 off only 7.2 overs. Former national U-19 player Alex Algoo was unbeaten on 34. Mortimer Fraser was the only batsmen to be dismissed for 05 by C. Hope while national youth player Ricardo Ramdehol was 17 not out when victory was achieved. Hope ended with 1 for 18 from 2 overs.
The tournament is sponsored by a group of cricket lovers based in New York, USA for teams in the New Amsterdam/Canje area.

More in this category

Sports

Hodge fifty props up Volcanoes but Bishoo strikes late

Hodge fifty props up Volcanoes but Bishoo strikes late

Feb 14, 2020

St George’s, Grenada, CMC – Discarded Test leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo struck a key blow late in the day when he removed half-century maker Kavem Hodge, to give Guyana Jaguars the edge on the...
Read More
BCB/Friends of New Amsterdam Cricket Tourney

BCB/Friends of New Amsterdam Cricket Tourney

Feb 14, 2020

Trophy Stall on board Republic Cup T20

Trophy Stall on board Republic Cup T20

Feb 14, 2020

RFA Champions League Guyana Rush Saints commence title defense on a high; Ann Captain’s hat-trick seals Gladiators win

RFA Champions League Guyana Rush Saints commence...

Feb 14, 2020

Ramnarine, Khan spur GSSC into final; Sans Souci overcome NSC

Ramnarine, Khan spur GSSC into final; Sans Souci...

Feb 14, 2020

Our aim is to make Kares Caribbean Fitness Challenge the Caribbean’s Premier competition – Jamie Mc Donald

Our aim is to make Kares Caribbean Fitness...

Feb 14, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • Love is Free

    E-mails are the in-thing these days. The only mails I get in my letter box, which is nailed onto my gate, are bills –... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019