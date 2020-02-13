Windsor Forest A overcome All Youths A, Singh slams ton, Rajpat, Shun bag 5

Windsor Forest CC A defeated All Youths B by six wickets when the West Demerara Cricket Association (WDCA) Beacon Café 50 overs competition continued on Sunday last.

In a game which was reduced to 40 overs, All Youths B were asked to bat and managed 169 all out in 31.2 overs. Zahir Azeez struck 49 with three fours and two sixes as Lalta Suknanan grabbed 4-31 and Maniram Ragnauth 3-18. Windsor Forest CC A responded with 170-4 in 22.5 overs. Deoram Chanderbir slammed six fours and 10 sixes in a top score of 95 while Avinash Ganesh contributed 26; Azeez took 2-27.

At La Grange, the host and New Windsor played to a tie. New Windsor took first strike and made 188 all out in 31 overs. Dyal Rajpat struck six fours and three sixes in scoring 79 while Ramesh Thakur made 39; Greg Singh and Saif Persaud took two wickets each.

La Grange responded with 188 all out in 28 overs. Singh clobbered eight fours and five sixes in a fine 126 while Paul Shiwram made 30. Dlay Rajpat bagged 5-36 while Thakur took 2-32.

Independence B overcame host Wales by 100 runs. In a match which was reduced to 25 overs, Independence B scored 166 all out in 24 overs. Jermain Joseph made 43 and Aaron Seepersaud 27. Ryan Shun captured 5-37 and Leon Kran 2-24. Wales were bowled out for 66 in 16 overs in reply. Randy Yankana made 47 as Avesh Persaud, Jhonny Panton and Harichand Persaud took two wickets each.

WDCA T20

Mc Gill Super Stars beat Christ Ambassadors by 80 runs when the West Demerara Cricket Association T20 tournament commenced on Sunday last. Batting first at Belle Vue ground, Mc Gill Super Stars made 150-5 in 15 overs. Azar Deen scored 48 not out while Daniel Basdeo made 27 and Abdul Razack 23; Kevin Paul took 2-17. Christ Ambassadors responded with 70-6. Jay Benit made 22 and Selwyn John 19; Deen had 2-10 and Keshram Seyhodan 2-22.