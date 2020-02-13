Latest update February 13th, 2020 12:59 AM

Wellman Masters claim Mommy's Corner T20 softball title

Wellman Masters defeated Fisherman Masters by seven wickets to win the final of the Mommy’s Corner T20 softball tournament which was contested on Sunday last at Better Hope, East Coast Demerara.

The victorious Wellman Masters team.

Fisherman Masters took first strike and managed 118-7 from their reduced quota of 15 overs. Troy Ramsaywack made 26, while Danny Thomas scored 21 and Robert Mohan 20; Rawl Reid claimed 3-15. Wellman Masters responded with 120-3 in 13.3 overs. Opener Suresh Ramdeen struck an unbeaten 60 while Reid made 29.
Earlier, they beat Regal Masters by 54 runs. Wellman Masters

David Hakandu (left) accepts the donation from Madonna Ghanie in the presence of other members Mommy’s Corner.

took first strike and posted 189-6. Greg De Franca scored 55, Hardat Heeranandan made 36, Reid got 35 and Wayne Jones 20 not out. Khalid Haslim captured 3-24 and Ricky Persaud 2-11.
Regal Masters replied with 135 all out. Eon Abel scored 40 while Ramesh Deonarine made 27; Imtiaz Mohamed bagged 5-39 and De Franca 3-14.
Reid received the best bowler prize, while Persaud took home the best batsman and man-of-the- match accolades.
The competition was organized by Mommy’s Corner, a non-profitable organization to help raise funds for three- year old Chayanne Parboo who is suffering from Leukemia and needs to undergo treatment overseas.
The competition was sponsored by Trophy Stall, Tanvir Nathan Singh, Starlite Sound System, Shareez family Diptiya Persaud, City Printery, Ansa Mc Al, Royal Chicken, Rabena Christenpaul, while the players donated US$200.
Zamena Khan of Mommy’s Corner thanked the teams and sponsors for their support.
The proceeds from the event ($200,000) were handed over to the grandfather of Parboo, David Hakandu on Monday by members of Mommy’s corner.

New 2019