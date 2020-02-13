Trial of accused in murder of Haslington fisherman ongoing

Errol Khan, the man who is accused of hacking fisherman Chetram Bharrat to death, is presently on trial for murder before Justice Brassington

Reynolds and a jury at the High Court in Demerara.

Khan, 44, has been indicted for murder, simple larceny and felonious wounding. The State is being represented by Abigail Gibbs and Sarah Martin. The murder accused, who is being represented by lawyer Ravindra Mohabir, has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

It is alleged that on March 02, 2014 at Haslington, East Coast Demerara, Khan murdered Bharrat. It is further alleged that on the same day at the same location, he wounded Lomattie Ramdat, Bharrat’s reputed wife, with intent to maim, disable, disfigure or cause her grievous bodily harm. It is also alleged that on the aforesaid date, he broke into the dwelling house of Ramdat and stole $370,000.

According to previous reports, on the day in question, Khan stormed into the couple’s home and began chopping Bharrat. Ramdat intervened and she too was chopped several times about her body. Ramdat had reported the killing to the police as a bandit attack. She however changed her story.

It was reported that the killing stemmed after a relationship between Khan and Ramdat went bad. Based on previous reports, Khan and Ramdat would usually meet at her home when her husband was away at sea.