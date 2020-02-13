Teen remanded on armed robbery charge

Latest update February 13th, 2020 12:59 AM
Nineteen-year-old Kevin Williams who is charged for robbery under arms, yesterday appeared before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, where he was remanded to prison for the offence.
Williams admitted to the charge which alleged that on February 9, 2020, at South Road Georgetown, while in the company of others and armed with a knife, he robbed Levi Gomes of one Samsung cellular phone and $2000 cash.
Williams told the court that he was on his way to work on his bicycle when he saw two of his friends robbing and beating a man, so he told them to stop and attempted to help the man, but the police patrol came up and arrested him. He then denied taking any money or cell phone from the virtual complainant.
Based on the explanation given by the defendant, a not guilty plea was then entered by the Magistrate.
However, police prosecutor Delon Sullivan said that according to the facts of the charge, Williams was the one who was armed with the knife.
The prosecutor added that on the day in question, Gomes was walking along South Road when the defendant and others approached him. Williams then whipped out a knife and demanded that Gomes hand over his valuables.
The court heard that Williams and others then relieved Gomes of his cell phone and cash before fleeing. Gomes raised an alarm and a police patrol that was passing chased after Williams who was on a bicycle.
Williams was apprehended, arrested and subsequently charged.
Magistrate McGusty remanded Williams to prison and the matter was adjourned to March 4.
