Teen among two brothers held for Giftland Mall robbery – hunt continues for third man

Police have detained an 18-year-old, a day after arresting his 21-year-old brother for last Monday night’s robbery at the GTT booth located inside the Giftland Mall.

Both youths reside in the D’Urban Street, Wortmanville area, from which a third man escaped on Tuesday following a shootout with police.

Police had also arrested the mother of the two suspects, but released her yesterday. Ranks had reportedly found two .22 rounds in the family’s house.

Investigators were up to late yesterday afternoon preparing to place the detained brothers on an identification parade.

Police said that the third man, who remains at large, is a suspect in a grenade-throwing incident at a city establishment.

An official said that police CCTV security cameras enabled investigators to track the suspects to D’Urban and Haley Streets, after they fled the scene of the robbery on a motorcycle. When the ranks arrived on Tuesday at that location, the 21-year-old brother and another man were standing together.

On seeing them, the alleged accomplice, who had a firearm, fled the scene.

Then chaos erupted when the team of police gave chase, unleashing a hail of gunfire behind the fleeing man. He managed to escape.

Meanwhile, CCTV footage of the robbery had shown two men calmly walking into the Mall with their faces visible.

Seconds later, persons went scattering as one of the two suspects pulled out a gun and demanded that the cashier hand over the day’s sales. Within seconds, the men grabbed the cash and ran out of the mall.

No security personnel were around at the time.

In a statement, owner of the Giftland Mall, Roy Beepat alleged that the constant denial of his applications for gun licences played a big part in the security officers at the Mall not intervening to apprehend the suspects.

Beepat stated that this was the first robbery of this type since the Mall was opened four years ago.