One newspaper want stop de Mayor siren

Old people got a saying about monkey when it ain’t got nutten to do. It does use a perfume bottle and everybody know de size of de bottle mouth.

De Mayor, who is de most important man in de city, don’t get de chance to exercise he power because politics actually dominate. People don’t know, but de City Police is de oldest in de country, but dem regular police tek over de city, because de state got de money and de council ain’t got.

Things reach de stage wheh de government use to tell de city council if it can raise rates and by how much.

Now Soulja Bai believe de council should be independent and mek its own decisions. One decision that de council mek is fuh de Mayor to put a siren pun he car. De man use de siren one time and people believe he commit a crime.

De Big Market paper mek it a big news item, dem boys believe it was a dry day and news wasn’t around, suh anything else woulda wuk.

De paper tek de Mayor to task. Somebody in de paper want to know if he got de power to use de siren. Somebody want to know if he want to upstage de president.

Dem didn’t realize that de Mayor entitled to de siren in de city, and anybody else can only share de use if de Mayor agree.

Dem boys seh is de Mayor who got de power to control de noise nuisance in de city, but since de police got more people and more resources, de council does lef dem to charge. But that don’t mean de Mayor can’t stop dem.

Dem boys remember de time when Jagdeo send a contractor to do some wuk in de city and Hammy arrest de contractor because he was wukking without de permission of de council.

So, if de Mayor got power, why he can’t use he siren? Dem boys want him to use it whenever he want and as often as he want. One of Jagdeo Minister did use de siren when he was going into de back dam. Some cows get so frighten that dem run away. To this day de owners can’t find dem.

And that Minister was only acting fuh de Prime Minister fuh one day.

Jagdeo mek Irfaat acting Prime Minister, and that man use de siren to go to buy Chinese food in Vreed-en-Hoop. He live in Leonora.

Talk half and don’t stop de Mayor siren.