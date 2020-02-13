Latest update February 13th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

National oil spill contingency plan in operation

Feb 13, 2020 News 0

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) has begun the operationalisation of the National Oil Spill Contingency Plan, with the hosting of a simulation exercise to test Guyana’s response capability.

CDC Director General, Lt. Col. Kester Craig

The exercise formed part of the lead-up to Operation Tradewinds to be hosted here in June.
Operation Tradewinds is conducted in conjunction with partner nations to enhance the collective abilities of defence forces and constabularies to counter transnational organised crime and to perform humanitarian and disaster relief operations.
CDC Director-General, Lieutenant Colonel Kester Craig explained to the Department of Public Information that yesterday’s Oil Spill Table Top Exercise was one of the steps of the operationalisation of the National Contingency Plan.
“Coming out of the exercise, further adjustments will be made to the plan, because you don’t quite understand the roles and responsibilities until you test it.”The final draft of Guyana’s National Oil Spill Contingency Plan was completed in November 2019.

A scene from yesterday’s engagement

Lt. Col. Craig told participants that the development of the contingency capabilities would be an ongoing process.
“The way this exercise will be done is that there are going to be several injects via email, maybe via text messages, WhatsApp and maybe a runner just coming and giving you a message and you will be broken up into different groups which are outlined in the National Oil Spill Contingency plan.”
He explained that there are various sectors outlined in the plan such as finance, health and environmental protection, and emphasised the need for persons to understand their roles and responsibilities.
Representatives from NASA, the Canadian military, US Coast Guard, and local agencies such as the EPA and WWF Guyana attended the one-day workshop.

 

More in this category

Sports

Windsor Forest A overcome All Youths A, Singh slams ton, Rajpat, Shun bag 5

Windsor Forest A overcome All Youths A, Singh slams ton, Rajpat, Shun...

Feb 13, 2020

Windsor Forest CC A defeated All Youths B by six wickets when the West Demerara Cricket Association (WDCA) Beacon Café 50 overs competition continued on Sunday last. In a game which was reduced to...
Read More
Wellman Masters claim Mommy’s Corner T20 softball title

Wellman Masters claim Mommy’s Corner T20...

Feb 13, 2020

RFA kicks off 56-Team 2020 Champions League Season GFF President and Lethem Mayor, officiate

RFA kicks off 56-Team 2020 Champions League...

Feb 13, 2020

Action on in Forbes Burnham Foundation AL Sport & Tour Promotions Windball Cricket

Action on in Forbes Burnham Foundation AL Sport...

Feb 13, 2020

MVP Sports backs Magnum Mash Cup

MVP Sports backs Magnum Mash Cup

Feb 13, 2020

Flying Ace Cycle Club holds another Awards Ceremony

Flying Ace Cycle Club holds another Awards...

Feb 13, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • Love is Free

    E-mails are the in-thing these days. The only mails I get in my letter box, which is nailed onto my gate, are bills –... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019