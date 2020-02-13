MVP Sports backs Magnum Mash Cup

MVP Sports has thrown their support behind the organisers of the third annual Magnum Mash Fustal competition. The tournament is set to continue on Saturday with semi-final action.

MVP Sports has sponsored the third place cash incentive. At a simple ceremony held yesterday at the sports store location at Giftland Mall, Managing Director of the entity, Ian Ramdeo handed over the $200,000 prize to organisers Esan Griffith and Edison Jefford.

The organisers have expressed gratitude to Ramdeo for his input and said they are looking forward to his continued support.

Ramdeo said he is dedicated to ensuring athletes have a fair opportunity to showcase their skills in a competitive environment.

“We at MVP Sports look forward to continue with our support. We are very happy to see the success of the various tournaments, which provide our sportsmen and women with the opportunity to show case their skills so that they can go places. Practicing is one thing, but playing games is actually a big part of the development of any sport so this is good.”

“We would like to thank our customers who without their support we would not be able to support sports in Guyana,” he added.

The final four teams will face off on Saturday from 20:00hrs at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.

Bent Street, Rio All-Stars, Kingston and Leopold Street are the teams that are still in with a chance of securing a berth in the last two. Two exhibition games will be played before Rio All-Stars tackle Leopold Street and Bent Street play Kingston.

The final is set for February 22 and the winning team will take home $600,000, the runner up $400,000, third place $200,000 and fourth place $100,000. A trophy will accompany each cash prize.