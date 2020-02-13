Man gets two months for damaging car windscreen

Latest update February 13th, 2020 12:59 AM
Thirty-seven-year-old Jason Stephens was yesterday sentenced to two months’ imprisonment after he opted to change his plea and admitted to damaging the windscreen of a woman’s car.
Stephens was first arraigned before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts when the charge was read to him and he denied.
The charge stated that on February 8, 2020, at South Road, Georgetown, Stephens damaged a car windscreen valued $49,999, property of a private nature, and belonging to Uana Rodriguez.
When Magistrate McGusty asked the defendant where he resides, Stephens told the court “I’m a convict and I live right at this court.” He was then remanded to prison and the matter was transferred to court 11.
However, when Stephens appeared before Magistrate Annette Singh, he changed his plea for the offence, and he was sentenced to two months’ imprisonment.
Feb 13, 2020Windsor Forest CC A defeated All Youths B by six wickets when the West Demerara Cricket Association (WDCA) Beacon Café 50 overs competition continued on Sunday last. In a game which was reduced to...
Feb 13, 2020
Feb 13, 2020
Feb 13, 2020
Feb 13, 2020
Feb 13, 2020
A teacher who for decades occupied the classroom will always have fond memories of select students. To me, Gary Best is... more
E-mails are the in-thing these days. The only mails I get in my letter box, which is nailed onto my gate, are bills –... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders When is a failed policy recognised as a failure and is abandoned for a new approach? That was the... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]