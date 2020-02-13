Man gets two months for damaging car windscreen

Thirty-seven-year-old Jason Stephens was yesterday sentenced to two months’ imprisonment after he opted to change his plea and admitted to damaging the windscreen of a woman’s car.

Stephens was first arraigned before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts when the charge was read to him and he denied.

The charge stated that on February 8, 2020, at South Road, Georgetown, Stephens damaged a car windscreen valued $49,999, property of a private nature, and belonging to Uana Rodriguez.

When Magistrate McGusty asked the defendant where he resides, Stephens told the court “I’m a convict and I live right at this court.” He was then remanded to prison and the matter was transferred to court 11.

However, when Stephens appeared before Magistrate Annette Singh, he changed his plea for the offence, and he was sentenced to two months’ imprisonment.