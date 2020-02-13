Hung jury in rape trial of bus conductor

A retrial is pending for 37-year-old rape accused Dexter McIntosh after his trial ended in a hung jury yesterday.

McIntosh had been on trial for the offence before Justice Jo Ann Barlow and a 12 person jury at the High Court in Georgetown. According to the indictment presented by State Prosecutors Mandel Moore and Teriq Mohammed, McIntosh engaged in sexual penetration with the underage girl on January 1, 2015.

According to the facts of the case, McIntosh, who the girl knew, as she would travel with the bus he worked on as a conductor, went to the girl’s home at around 11:00hrs and called out for her. When the girl came outside, he grabbed and dragged her to a nearby abandoned house where he had sex with her. Upon noticing that his child was missing, the girl’s father went in search for her.

As he called out her name, McIntosh came running from the building. The father gave chase but was unable to capture the bus conductor. Once the man got a hold of his daughter, she told him what transpired and a report was made to the police. McIntosh was arrested and charged.

The Director of Public Prosecutions will inform McIntosh of when his new trial will commence.