Hung jury in rape trial of bus conductor

Latest update February 13th, 2020 12:59 AM
A retrial is pending for 37-year-old rape accused Dexter McIntosh after his trial ended in a hung jury yesterday.
McIntosh had been on trial for the offence before Justice Jo Ann Barlow and a 12 person jury at the High Court in Georgetown. According to the indictment presented by State Prosecutors Mandel Moore and Teriq Mohammed, McIntosh engaged in sexual penetration with the underage girl on January 1, 2015.
According to the facts of the case, McIntosh, who the girl knew, as she would travel with the bus he worked on as a conductor, went to the girl’s home at around 11:00hrs and called out for her. When the girl came outside, he grabbed and dragged her to a nearby abandoned house where he had sex with her. Upon noticing that his child was missing, the girl’s father went in search for her.
As he called out her name, McIntosh came running from the building. The father gave chase but was unable to capture the bus conductor. Once the man got a hold of his daughter, she told him what transpired and a report was made to the police. McIntosh was arrested and charged.
The Director of Public Prosecutions will inform McIntosh of when his new trial will commence.
Feb 13, 2020Windsor Forest CC A defeated All Youths B by six wickets when the West Demerara Cricket Association (WDCA) Beacon Café 50 overs competition continued on Sunday last. In a game which was reduced to...
Feb 13, 2020
Feb 13, 2020
Feb 13, 2020
Feb 13, 2020
Feb 13, 2020
A teacher who for decades occupied the classroom will always have fond memories of select students. To me, Gary Best is... more
E-mails are the in-thing these days. The only mails I get in my letter box, which is nailed onto my gate, are bills –... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders When is a failed policy recognised as a failure and is abandoned for a new approach? That was the... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]