GPHC CEO refutes claims of suspected Coronavirus case at hospital

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), retired Brigadier George Lewis, is refuting all claims regarding

a diagnosed case of Coronavirus at the city hospital.

His statement comes after claims and speculation that there was a case of the Coronavirus at the city hospital and that the patient was later transferred to another hospital.

In a brief interview with this publication, Mr. Lewis categorically stated that such claims are “nothing but false accusations with intent to raise fear and unnecessary panic in the Guyanese population”.

“There is no suspected case of Coronavirus at the Georgetown Hospital or any other hospital across Guyana. That report that is circulating on social medial is false, crazy and without merit,” the CEO of the health facility assured.

The Ministry of Public Health concurred with Lewis’ statement and as promised, the ministry will give a full report on Guyana’s preparedness and other matters on Friday. The ministry also stated that it has lodged a complaint, with the Commissioner of Police, on the aforementioned matter.