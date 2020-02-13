GPHC CEO refutes claims of suspected Coronavirus case at hospital

Latest update February 13th, 2020 12:59 AM
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), retired Brigadier George Lewis, is refuting all claims regarding
a diagnosed case of Coronavirus at the city hospital.
His statement comes after claims and speculation that there was a case of the Coronavirus at the city hospital and that the patient was later transferred to another hospital.
In a brief interview with this publication, Mr. Lewis categorically stated that such claims are “nothing but false accusations with intent to raise fear and unnecessary panic in the Guyanese population”.
“There is no suspected case of Coronavirus at the Georgetown Hospital or any other hospital across Guyana. That report that is circulating on social medial is false, crazy and without merit,” the CEO of the health facility assured.
The Ministry of Public Health concurred with Lewis’ statement and as promised, the ministry will give a full report on Guyana’s preparedness and other matters on Friday. The ministry also stated that it has lodged a complaint, with the Commissioner of Police, on the aforementioned matter.
Feb 13, 2020Windsor Forest CC A defeated All Youths B by six wickets when the West Demerara Cricket Association (WDCA) Beacon Café 50 overs competition continued on Sunday last. In a game which was reduced to...
Feb 13, 2020
Feb 13, 2020
Feb 13, 2020
Feb 13, 2020
Feb 13, 2020
A teacher who for decades occupied the classroom will always have fond memories of select students. To me, Gary Best is... more
E-mails are the in-thing these days. The only mails I get in my letter box, which is nailed onto my gate, are bills –... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders When is a failed policy recognised as a failure and is abandoned for a new approach? That was the... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]