Latest update February 13th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GPHC CEO refutes claims of suspected Coronavirus case at hospital

Feb 13, 2020 News 0

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), retired Brigadier George Lewis, is refuting all claims regarding

a diagnosed case of Coronavirus at the city hospital.
His statement comes after claims and speculation that there was a case of the Coronavirus at the city hospital and that the patient was later transferred to another hospital.
In a brief interview with this publication, Mr. Lewis categorically stated that such claims are “nothing but false accusations with intent to raise fear and unnecessary panic in the Guyanese population”.
“There is no suspected case of Coronavirus at the Georgetown Hospital or any other hospital across Guyana. That report that is circulating on social medial is false, crazy and without merit,” the CEO of the health facility assured.
The Ministry of Public Health concurred with Lewis’ statement and as promised, the ministry will give a full report on Guyana’s preparedness and other matters on Friday. The ministry also stated that it has lodged a complaint, with the Commissioner of Police, on the aforementioned matter.

More in this category

Sports

Windsor Forest A overcome All Youths A, Singh slams ton, Rajpat, Shun bag 5

Windsor Forest A overcome All Youths A, Singh slams ton, Rajpat, Shun...

Feb 13, 2020

Windsor Forest CC A defeated All Youths B by six wickets when the West Demerara Cricket Association (WDCA) Beacon Café 50 overs competition continued on Sunday last. In a game which was reduced to...
Read More
Wellman Masters claim Mommy’s Corner T20 softball title

Wellman Masters claim Mommy’s Corner T20...

Feb 13, 2020

RFA kicks off 56-Team 2020 Champions League Season GFF President and Lethem Mayor, officiate

RFA kicks off 56-Team 2020 Champions League...

Feb 13, 2020

Action on in Forbes Burnham Foundation AL Sport & Tour Promotions Windball Cricket

Action on in Forbes Burnham Foundation AL Sport...

Feb 13, 2020

MVP Sports backs Magnum Mash Cup

MVP Sports backs Magnum Mash Cup

Feb 13, 2020

Flying Ace Cycle Club holds another Awards Ceremony

Flying Ace Cycle Club holds another Awards...

Feb 13, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • Love is Free

    E-mails are the in-thing these days. The only mails I get in my letter box, which is nailed onto my gate, are bills –... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019