Flying Ace Cycle Club holds another Awards Ceremony

The Flying Ace Cycle Club (FACC) of Berbice recently hosted its 21st Annual Awards Ceremony at the New Amsterdam Town Hall.

During the awards ceremony the outstanding cyclists of the club were recognised for their exploits for the year 2019.

Balram Narine, who represented the club in Trinidad and Tobago during the year 2019, was voted the club’s top cyclist for 2019. Narine began the year with a win and finished in similar fashion.

Up and coming cyclist Ralph Sewnarine, who campaigned in the junior category, also had a good year and was recognised as the top junior cyclist of the club.

Juvenile riders Mario Washington and Jeremiah Joseph continued their rivalry throughout the year. Washington was adjudged the top juvenile rider of the club with Joseph the runner up.

Aaron Rajnarine got an award for being the top 12-14 cyclist while Shazam Yacoob, Shazim Karan and Ravi Mootoo were also recognised for their outstanding performances in the 12-14 category.

Over 70 rider Daniel Rigby, who is oldest cyclist in the club and the youngest rider Daniel Blair were among those that were also recognised.

Acting Mayor Wainwright McIntosh had words of commendation for the club and outstanding cyclists. He pledged the continued support of the Mayor and Town Council and wished the club and members all the best for the future.

Randolph Roberts is the founder and coach of the club. A number of organisations were recognised by the club for their support throughout the year including Sentinel Security, Hilbert Foster, Trophy Stall, Ralph Felix, Eureka Labs, Senior Counsel Mursaline Bacchus, Pearl Arokium of the Arokium Funeral Parlour and Romona Persaud, among others.